Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paris Jackson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson's Drug Addiction Confession – Michael's Only Daughter Admits Coke Use Left a Hole in Her Nose and 'Ruined' Her Life

Photo of Paris Jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson has opened up about her addiction to cocaine.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Clean and sober, Paris Jackson says her past drug abuse left her with a problem that smells suspiciously familiar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She claimed she did so much coke when she was younger that it perforated the septum, causing a really loud whistle when she breathes through her nose.

In a TikTok video, the 27-year-old singer showed off the hole by shining the light of her cell phone up her nose and joked that she could thread a piece of spaghetti through it.

"That is from what you think it's from," she said, adding, "Don't do drugs, kids!"

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Paris Jackson said heavy cocaine use left her with a perforated septum that whistles when she breathes.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson said heavy cocaine use left her with a perforated septum that whistles when she breathes.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Horror Story actress then gets serious, saying she "didn't recommend" taking drugs, which she says had "ruined my life."

As Radar readers know, her iconic dad, Michael Jackson, who died from abuse of the anesthetic drug propofol at 50 in 2009, also had an issue with his nose, which collapsed from repeated and extensive cosmetic surgeries – though he claimed he had only two nose jobs.

While outpatient surgery can fix a perforated septum, Paris said she didn't want to undergo the procedure as "you have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly and I don't want to f--- with that," because she's been sober for six years.

She goes on to note that she's been living with a perforated septum since the age of 20, and that it was a "b----" when she was recording in the studio.

Article continues below advertisement
Paris Jackson marked six years sober while accepting Friendly House's Shining Star Award and reflecting on past heroin and alcohol addiction.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson marked six years sober while accepting Friendly House's Shining Star Award and reflecting on past heroin and alcohol addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

In October, the King of Pop's only daughter talked about her addiction to heroin and alcohol and her journey to sobriety when she was awarded the Shining Star Award by Friendly House, which offers rehabilitation programs for women.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," she said of getting sober.

As readers know, Paris has reportedly been at odds with other members of the Jackson family, who reportedly criticized her lavish spending habits.

Article continues below advertisement
Janet Jackson has reportedly aligned with Paris amid the family feud linked to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson.
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson has reportedly aligned with Paris amid the family feud linked to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Caitlyn Jenner has sparked health fears, spiraling amid reports of Sophia Hutchins' tragic death.

EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Health Fears as She Spirals After Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death

Warren Beatty has been staying secluded in his mansion after nearly ten years retired, as sister Shirley MacLaine urges him to leave.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hermit' Warren Beatty Refusing to Come Out of His Mansion After Nearly 10-year Retirement — as Sister Shirley Begs Him to Leave His House

She's also alleged that the estate's trustees have been spending too much money on lawyers, which they deny.

As Radar reported, she recently recruited her aunt Janet Jackson to join her side in the family feud.

As part of their truce, sources said Janet hopes to convince Paris to stop trashing the upcoming MJ biopic, Michael, which stars her cousin Jaafar Jackson as the late pop superstar.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.