EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson's Drug Addiction Confession – Michael's Only Daughter Admits Coke Use Left a Hole in Her Nose and 'Ruined' Her Life

Clean and sober, Paris Jackson says her past drug abuse left her with a problem that smells suspiciously familiar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She claimed she did so much coke when she was younger that it perforated the septum, causing a really loud whistle when she breathes through her nose.

In a TikTok video, the 27-year-old singer showed off the hole by shining the light of her cell phone up her nose and joked that she could thread a piece of spaghetti through it.

"That is from what you think it's from," she said, adding, "Don't do drugs, kids!"