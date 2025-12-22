EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson's Drug Addiction Confession – Michael's Only Daughter Admits Coke Use Left a Hole in Her Nose and 'Ruined' Her Life
Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Clean and sober, Paris Jackson says her past drug abuse left her with a problem that smells suspiciously familiar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She claimed she did so much coke when she was younger that it perforated the septum, causing a really loud whistle when she breathes through her nose.
In a TikTok video, the 27-year-old singer showed off the hole by shining the light of her cell phone up her nose and joked that she could thread a piece of spaghetti through it.
"That is from what you think it's from," she said, adding, "Don't do drugs, kids!"
The American Horror Story actress then gets serious, saying she "didn't recommend" taking drugs, which she says had "ruined my life."
As Radar readers know, her iconic dad, Michael Jackson, who died from abuse of the anesthetic drug propofol at 50 in 2009, also had an issue with his nose, which collapsed from repeated and extensive cosmetic surgeries – though he claimed he had only two nose jobs.
While outpatient surgery can fix a perforated septum, Paris said she didn't want to undergo the procedure as "you have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly and I don't want to f--- with that," because she's been sober for six years.
She goes on to note that she's been living with a perforated septum since the age of 20, and that it was a "b----" when she was recording in the studio.
In October, the King of Pop's only daughter talked about her addiction to heroin and alcohol and her journey to sobriety when she was awarded the Shining Star Award by Friendly House, which offers rehabilitation programs for women.
"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," she said of getting sober.
As readers know, Paris has reportedly been at odds with other members of the Jackson family, who reportedly criticized her lavish spending habits.
She's also alleged that the estate's trustees have been spending too much money on lawyers, which they deny.
As Radar reported, she recently recruited her aunt Janet Jackson to join her side in the family feud.
As part of their truce, sources said Janet hopes to convince Paris to stop trashing the upcoming MJ biopic, Michael, which stars her cousin Jaafar Jackson as the late pop superstar.