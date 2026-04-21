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Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Bombshell: Ex-Housekeeper Claims She Was Subjected to 'Severe Harassment and Discrimination' by Staffers in Reality TV Star's Home

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Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has found herself in legal troubles.

April 21 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner has been hit with a lawsuit by a former housekeeper who claims she was subjected to multiple forms of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation while working for the reality star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a complaint filed on Friday, April 17 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, plaintiff Angelica Hernandez Vasquez named Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Inc., Tri Star Services LLC and La Maison Family Services LLC as defendants in the lawsuit.

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Former Housekeeper Lawsuit Details

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Source: MEGA

Jenner has been sued by her former housekeeper.

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The lawsuit outlines at least 11 separate causes of action, painting a wide-ranging picture of alleged workplace violations.

According to the bombshell filing, Vasquez is suing the Hulu star for: National origin discrimination, National origin harassment, Race discrimination, Race harassment, Religion discrimination, Religion harassment, Disability discrimination, Disability harassment, Failure to provide reasonable accommodation, Failure to engage in the interactive process, and Retaliation.

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Angelica Hernandez Vasquez's lawsuit paint a wide-ranging picture of alleged workplace violations.

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Los Angeles Court records further classify the matter as an unlimited civil case exceeding $35,000, indicating the amount in controversy meets the threshold for more significant damages against Jenner. The case is also categorized as an employment-related dispute.

The claims are brought under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, a law designed to protect its employees from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace, while also requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations and properly address employee concerns.

While the complaint Vasquez preview confirms the legal claims being pursued, it does not yet detail all the specific incidents underlying the allegations.

Radar has learned it remains unclear whether Jenner is accused of directly engaging in the alleged conduct or whether the claims stem from actions taken by other employees, supervisors, or third-party staff working within the household.

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Has Kylie Jenner Responded to the Lawsuit?

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Vasquez is seeking damages, though the total amount has not yet been specified in the initial filing.

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The inclusion of multiple corporate defendants alongside Jenner individually suggests the case may examine broader workplace practices and oversight within the structure of her household operations.

As part of the filing, standard court documents indicate the case may be subject to alternative dispute resolution procedures, such as mediation or settlement discussions, prior to proceeding to trial.

Vasquez is seeking damages, though the total amount has not yet been specified in the initial filing.

The reality star has not publicly responded to the lawsuit at this time.

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Kylie Jenner's Legal Past

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Source: MEGA

Jenner's cosmetics business facility was previously accused of 'horrific' working conditions.

This new lawsuit is not the first time Jenner has faced legal challenges. As previously reported by Radar, workers connected to her cosmetics business previously spoke out about alleged “horrific” conditions at a manufacturing facility, claiming they were subjected to degrading treatment and strict workplace rules.

While the 28-year-old was not accused of directly overseeing those conditions, the claims added to broader questions surrounding the operations tied to her growing business empire.

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