Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Bombshell: Ex-Housekeeper Claims She Was Subjected to 'Severe Harassment and Discrimination' by Staffers in Reality TV Star's Home

Los Angeles Court records further classify the matter as an unlimited civil case exceeding $35,000, indicating the amount in controversy meets the threshold for more significant damages against Jenner. The case is also categorized as an employment-related dispute.

The claims are brought under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, a law designed to protect its employees from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace, while also requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations and properly address employee concerns.

While the complaint Vasquez preview confirms the legal claims being pursued, it does not yet detail all the specific incidents underlying the allegations.

Radar has learned it remains unclear whether Jenner is accused of directly engaging in the alleged conduct or whether the claims stem from actions taken by other employees, supervisors, or third-party staff working within the household.