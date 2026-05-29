Kamala Harris Divorce Rumors Erupt as Ex-Veep and Scandal-Plagued Husband Doug Emhoff Live 'Separate Lives' Amid Her Presidential Ambitions
May 29 2026, Updated 6:33 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' marriage to Doug Emhoff is facing fresh scrutiny, as the couple noticeably failed to show up for one another at a series of recent high-profile events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It comes after the duo has spent much of the last eight months apart, with Harris, 61, away from home on a book tour while also contemplating a second shot at the White House in 2028, despite her 2024 loss to Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris 'Thinking About' Running for President Again
Entertainment lawyer Emhoff, 61, received the humanitarian award from the Inner City Law Center in Los Angeles on May 20 for his "leadership and unwavering commitment to public service and legal advocacy," but his wife was nowhere to be seen.
The former first gentleman currently works as a litigation partner at the law firm Willkie, Farr, & Gallagher.
However, Emhoff was present as Harris spoke at the Public Counsel's William O. Douglas Award Dinner on April 29.
The former Vice President is finally spending more time in Los Angeles after wrapping up a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days, which began in September 2025, about the nearly four months she spent campaigning in 2024 after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
As far as political aspirations go, Harris announced in July 2025 that she would not be running for California governor, but appeared interested in another shot at the presidency in an April interview.
"Listen, I might. I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it…I know what the job is and what it requires…I’ll keep you posted," Harris told Reverend Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention.
Fans Wondering If Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Are on the Verge of 'Divorce
After a fan asked in a post on X, "Are Kamala Harris and Doug getting a divorce?" responses were mixed.
"I mean, could you live with that cackle?" one critic responded about Harris' much-derided laugh.
"Nah, she needs Dougie for her 2028 run," a second person wrote, regarding speculation the former California senator is planning to run for president again.
"Personally, I wish they would just disappear into obscurity," a third person said about the former power couple.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's New Life in Malibu
The couple has made at least one major move together — quite literally — by snapping up a sprawling Malibu mansion in January after living in their Brentwood, California, home following their departure from Washington, D.C.
The duo paid $8.15 million for the 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath home that sits in the posh cliffside neighborhood of Point Dume. Harris and Emhoff have made themselves right at home in the enclave, where they were photographed strolling with a pal near the beach on May 6.
"Her house in Brentwood is right on the curb, which made it harder to protect," one insider shared about their longtime home. "The new house is more secluded and is well off the road, which makes it easier to secure."
Emhoff purchased the Brentwood pad in 2012, two years before he and Harris tied the knot, and the duo made it their longtime home until they snagged the Malibu digs.
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Doug Harris and 'Momala' Share Birthday Wishes to His Daughter
The former second couple shared their love for each other in Valentine's Day posts in February, as Harris gushed, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband, who shows up for me every step of the way. I love you so very much, Dougie."
The attorney shared a photo of the pair cuddled up over dinner and captioned it, "Love you very much."
They also made a sweet post celebrating Emhoff's daughter and Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's 27th birthday.
It showed Ella at their home with a lit candle atop a cookie, with the caption: "Happy birthday to our darling @ellaemhoff. We love you so much and are so proud of you! Love, Dad and Momala."