Kamala Harris Divorce Rumors Erupt as Ex-Veep and Scandal-Plagued Husband Doug Emhoff Live 'Separate Lives' Amid Her Presidential Ambitions

Entertainment lawyer Emhoff, 61, received the humanitarian award from the Inner City Law Center in Los Angeles on May 20 for his "leadership and unwavering commitment to public service and legal advocacy," but his wife was nowhere to be seen.

The former first gentleman currently works as a litigation partner at the law firm Willkie, Farr, & Gallagher.

However, Emhoff was present as Harris spoke at the Public Counsel's William O. Douglas Award Dinner on April 29.

The former Vice President is finally spending more time in Los Angeles after wrapping up a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days, which began in September 2025, about the nearly four months she spent campaigning in 2024 after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

As far as political aspirations go, Harris announced in July 2025 that she would not be running for California governor, but appeared interested in another shot at the presidency in an April interview.

"Listen, I might. I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it…I know what the job is and what it requires…I’ll keep you posted," Harris told Reverend Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention.