Kamala Harris' 2028 Presidential Ambitions Face New Blow — Former Backers Say Democrats Need a 'Fresh' Candidate and 'Not Imposed on the Voters'

Harris, along with California governor Gavin Newsom, is expected to be one of the biggest names the Democrats prop up to run for president next. However, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown admitted he's leaning toward Newsom.

"When you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner, and Newsom would be what you would have to say at the moment is a winner," Brown explained, noting Harris was "the most recent loser" after she suffered a defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Brown, 92, also confessed he would have "advised" Harris to run for California governor so "that she would be in the same identical position, if not better than for electability nationally than Newsom.

"If she was in the category of being on January 8, 2027, the governor of California, the dialogue would be about her candidacy, not about anybody else's," the ex-politician said.