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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' 2028 Presidential Ambitions Face New Blow — Former Backers Say Democrats Need a 'Fresh' Candidate and 'Not Imposed on the Voters'

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Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris may not have much support if she runs for president again.

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June 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris may have presidential ambitions again in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but she may not receive as much support this time around.

Several former supporters, including donors and campaign aides, shared their thoughts on Harris trying to become the next Commander-in-Chief, and not everyone is on board.

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Kamala Harris Is the 'Most Recent Loser'

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Source: MEGA

Harris admitted she's thinking of running for president again in 2028.

Harris, along with California governor Gavin Newsom, is expected to be one of the biggest names the Democrats prop up to run for president next. However, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown admitted he's leaning toward Newsom.

"When you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner, and Newsom would be what you would have to say at the moment is a winner," Brown explained, noting Harris was "the most recent loser" after she suffered a defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Brown, 92, also confessed he would have "advised" Harris to run for California governor so "that she would be in the same identical position, if not better than for electability nationally than Newsom.

"If she was in the category of being on January 8, 2027, the governor of California, the dialogue would be about her candidacy, not about anybody else's," the ex-politician said.

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Former Backer: 'We Are Looking For Someone Who Is Fresh'

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Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom appears to be ahead of the pack when it comes to 2028 nominees.

Meanwhile, a California donor and early Harris supporter, who remained anonymous, noted, "I have not heard one person suggest it would be good for anything if she ran. We are looking for someone who is fresh and not imposed on the voters. We understood we were stuck with the situation last time, but this is not the case going forward."

A fundraiser who helped raise money for Harris' 2024 run agreed about not running it back, and offered, "I think the electorate is going to be extremely hungry for a new, fresh, younger voice with a different perspective, and who can effectively articulate an agenda for the future.

"I don't believe that Kamala is the right person for this moment by any stretch of your imagination."

A Democratic donor added, "I really have not heard anybody say that they want her to run. In fact, it's the opposite."

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Harris took over for Joe Biden in 2024 when he dropped out of the race.

"I really think that anyone who became the nominee after Joe Biden dropped out would have raised a ton of money," the anonymous donor added. "I don't know a lot of at least big donors who were like, 'I feel really great about putting this money in for her.' It was just... she was the top of the ticket."

Harris took over for Joe Biden after the former president dropped out following his disastrous debate against Trump in June 2024. Biden's performance was so rough, his wife, Jill, thought he was suffering from a stroke.

Another fundraiser was harsher in their assessment of Harris, and noted, "For somebody who wants to have a future political career, she has done nothing ... to maintain any relationships with anybody that I'm aware of ... that were her big donors. We're now two years into it, and I don't know anybody's even got a thank-you note."

Despite facing a blow, Harris, 61, revealed she's still "thinking about" running for president two years from now, when Trump wraps up his second term.

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Who Would Kamala Harris Have to Duke It Out Against?

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Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The 61-year-old will have other notable Democrats to battle if she decides to run again.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are said to have dropped $8.15million on a mansion in Malibu, which is believed to serve as the "perfect retreat" to launch her campaign.

"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," one source previously claimed.

Other potential nominees, the Democrats may include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jon Ossoff, and Josh Shapiro.

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