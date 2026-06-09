Kamala Harris's Former Boyfriend Willie Brown Predicts Gavin Newsom Would Beat 'Loser' Ex in 2028 Democratic Presidential Showdown

Speaking to ABC News, Brown explained: "When you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner, and Newsom would be what you would have to say at the moment is a winner."

Brown also said he was "surprised" Harris had not run to succeed Newsom, adding: "I would have advised her to be elected governor, so that she would be in the same identical position, if not better than for electability nationally than Newsom."

"If she was in the category of being on January 8, 2027, the governor of California, the dialogue would be about her candidacy, not about anybody else's," he added.