Jill Biden Claims Husband Joe Would Have 'Beaten' Trump in the 2024 Election — As Kamala Harris Took Over Following His Brutal Debate Showing

During a June 2 appearance on MS NOW's Morning Joe, Jill told Willie Geist that her husband had been doing alright in the polls despite his debate train wreck.

"People were doing polling, 'Who could beat Trump?' and the only person who polled that said they could beat Trump was Joe Biden, and that's why he decided to continue on," she explained.

Geist then asked if Joe now regretted dropping out of the race.

Jill gave a rambling answer, telling him, "I would never want anyone I loved to go through that again. It was so painful. Not just for us, not just for me, and for Joe, but we have children and grandchildren. And to see them have to go through that was a really hard thing, a hard time for our family. And I would never want to put our family through that again."

Geist held tough, repeating, "But does he believe to this day that he would have defeated Donald Trump in that election?"

Jill didn't say what her husband thought but declared, "I believe he would have beat Donald Trump in that election."