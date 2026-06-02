Jill Biden Claims Husband Joe Would Have 'Beaten' Trump in the 2024 Election — As Kamala Harris Took Over Following His Brutal Debate Showing
June 2 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Jill Biden has made a number of surprising remarks while promoting her new memoir, the latest being her insistence that her husband, Joe Biden, would have defeated Donald Trump in the November 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It comes after the former First Lady, 74, revealed she initially feared Joe, 83, was suffering a stroke during his disastrous June 2024 debate against Trump, 79, sparking fallout that ultimately played a role in his decision to end his campaign.
Jill Biden Believes Joe 'Could Have Beat' Trump
During a June 2 appearance on MS NOW's Morning Joe, Jill told Willie Geist that her husband had been doing alright in the polls despite his debate train wreck.
"People were doing polling, 'Who could beat Trump?' and the only person who polled that said they could beat Trump was Joe Biden, and that's why he decided to continue on," she explained.
Geist then asked if Joe now regretted dropping out of the race.
Jill gave a rambling answer, telling him, "I would never want anyone I loved to go through that again. It was so painful. Not just for us, not just for me, and for Joe, but we have children and grandchildren. And to see them have to go through that was a really hard thing, a hard time for our family. And I would never want to put our family through that again."
Geist held tough, repeating, "But does he believe to this day that he would have defeated Donald Trump in that election?"
Jill didn't say what her husband thought but declared, "I believe he would have beat Donald Trump in that election."
Democrats 'Thought They'd Been Duped'
Geist pointed out that many Democrats "thought in some ways they’d been duped" after the president's incoherent debate performance.
Even die-hard Democrat George Clooney wrote in a July 10, 2024, New York Times essay, "We are not going to win in November with this president," while the actor revealed he personally noticed Joe's mental decline.
Geist went on to note that Joe's public schedule had become so limited in his final year as president and questioned whether the former Delaware Senator could have made it through to the November 2024 election if he hadn't dropped out.
Jill Biden Claimed Joe Wasn't Being 'Hidden' During Final Year in Office
“That close advisers to President Biden, perhaps some members of the media even, had protected him enough and kept him out of maybe a rigorous event schedule enough that they could get him along through to Election Day, and they thought we just saw what it’s really like behind the scenes,” Geist questioned about whether Joe's cognitive condition was being hidden from the public.
Jill fired back, “If we were hiding him behind the scenes, why did we ask the Trump team for the debate? I mean, we were the ones that proposed it. If that were true, why did we put him out there?”
"I don’t think he was protected," she added.
Jill Biden Thought Joe Was Having a 'Stroke' During Debate
Jill previously conceded that Joe's debate performance was so poor that she worried he was suffering from a stroke.
"I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," the former White House resident revealed on CBS News Sunday Morning on May 31 while promoting her memoir, View from the East Wing.
Jill added, "I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death."
Vice President Kamala Harris was moved to the top of the ticket after Joe dropped out of the race in the "best interest" of the "party and the country."
She suffered a brutal loss to Trump, who won all seven swing states as well as the popular vote.