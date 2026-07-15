Reclusive '90s Child Star's Secret New Life Revealed at 50
July 15 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
Omri Katz first entered the entertainment landscape in 1983 as John Ross Ewing III on soap opera Dallas – and a lot has changed for the now 50-year-old since then.
His career included two movies, one short film and 10 television appearances. After his stardom as a child actor, though, Katz opted to ditch Hollywood altogether, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Omri Katz Explains His Decision to Quit Acting
Katz explained that he "left the industry not too long after Hocus Pocus and kind of never really looked back," while speaking with his former Eerie, Indiana co-star, Justin Shenkarow, on the Bronx Buds YouTube Channel last year.
Hocus Pocus, in which he played Max Dennison, was released in 1993. Katz's career appeared to slow down afterwards. In 2002, he appeared in the short film Journey Into Night. He kept making a handful of television appearances, including in the reprisal series Dallas: J.R. Returns, with his final slot airing in 2000 on General Hospital as a tattoo artist.
Otherwise, Katz laid low. He explained his decision to step aside was really due to a desire to experience life outside of the studio.
He explained, "I grew up in the industry, so that’s kind of all I knew. I think I was soul searching and wanted more of a human experience; just see what else is out there, see the world, and be normal. I didn’t really have that growing up."
Katz Followed The Grateful Dead
Katz dove out of acting and into music – but this time he wasn't the star. The actor confessed he spent five years following The Grateful Dead on tour.
When he attempted to get back into acting, it didn't go well. Katz confessed he was heading back for the "wrong reasons," meaning a desire to make money. He explained that he just didn't want to get a job in the real world.
"And that didn’t work out too well," he added. "I had to get a real job, the first one in my life!"
Those small cameos he picked back up (like in General Hospital or Freaks and Geeks) came with a "sense of stage fright," impacting his performance.
At one point, Katz was even reportedly working as a hair dresser in Los Angeles for eight years. Another "real world" job he attempted was waiting tables, according to Bootleg Betty.
Katz Launches Cannabis Company
Ultimately, Katz opted for a whole new endeavor entirely – cannabis.
As it turns out, Katz experimented with marijuana while on the set of Hocus Pocus, leaving director Kenny Oretga at a loss.
That fascination as a child bled over into his adult life. In 2020, he launched his cannabis lifestyle brand and exotic craft cannabis company called The Mary Danksters. The company boasts the motto "positivity, herb and unity."
In announcing the company, Katz acknowledged that the public wasn't really in the loop on what he's up to as of late.
He wrote, "Being a member of the cannabis community for almost 20 years now and jumping thru hoops of fire to get here I’m proud to announce our online apparel store will be opening up soon."
"Keep your eyes peeled as we will be announcing our opening date," he added. "I’m so proud of what we’ve created so come show your love and support."
Katz Is Now in a Relationship
As for his social life, Katz is no stranger to the rest of the Hocus Pocus team. In 2015, he met up with co-stars Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch. The trio posted a picture together on social media, lighting fan theories up.
Shaw wrote, "For your hangover from candy or whatever – more #hocuspocus for you! Yes, we hung out on Halloween."
However, the reunion appeared to be social rather than professional.
Katz is currently in a relationship with Michele Watters.