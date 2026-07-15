Reclusive '90s Child Star's Secret New Life Revealed at 50

Katz explained that he "left the industry not too long after Hocus Pocus and kind of never really looked back," while speaking with his former Eerie, Indiana co-star, Justin Shenkarow, on the Bronx Buds YouTube Channel last year.

Hocus Pocus, in which he played Max Dennison, was released in 1993. Katz's career appeared to slow down afterwards. In 2002, he appeared in the short film Journey Into Night. He kept making a handful of television appearances, including in the reprisal series Dallas: J.R. Returns, with his final slot airing in 2000 on General Hospital as a tattoo artist.

Otherwise, Katz laid low. He explained his decision to step aside was really due to a desire to experience life outside of the studio.

He explained, "I grew up in the industry, so that’s kind of all I knew. I think I was soul searching and wanted more of a human experience; just see what else is out there, see the world, and be normal. I didn’t really have that growing up."