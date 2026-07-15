'Tone Deaf' Meghan Markle Slammed for Pushing Summer Produce as U.S. Battles Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak

Critics on Reddit were quick to jump on Markle's summer produce guide, coming at such an inopportune time.

"This is really not a good thing to post about given that the US has a major cyclospora parasite outbreak currently that can be linked back to...You guessed it: PRODUCE. Like raspberries, strawberries, and basil, which are pictured in that post. She is such a tone deaf idiot," one person fumed.

"This is the outbreak that has been causing notoriously explosive diarrhea, among other fun symptoms. 100s of people are hospitalized across 31+ states. Megain's inability to read a room strikes again," a second user noted.

"PSA – washing is not enough. Produce needs to be cooked to 158F to kill the parasites. Her bad timing streak continues!" a third commented.

A fourth Redditor quipped, "Does she mention that you should clean all these thoroughly, considering there is a bacterial outbreak of cyclosporin, which causes 'explosive diarrhea'?"