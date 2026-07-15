'Tone Deaf' Meghan Markle Slammed for Pushing Summer Produce as U.S. Battles Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
July 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle broke a week-long social media silence with an As Ever post touting summer fruits and vegetables, but the timing immediately raised eyebrows as health officials were warning consumers about produce tied to a parasitic illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "Diva Duchess," 44, shared a graphic featuring a "guide to seasonal produce" on July 14, just as the CDC issued a health alert citing more than 7,000 suspected nationwide cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection that causes "explosive diarrhea."
Meghan Markle's Guide Features Items in Health Official's' Cyclosporiasis Warning
Markle's "guide" featured a simple drawing including apricots, basil, cherries, tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, peaches, and mint as seasonal picks.
The current cyclosporiasis outbreak has yet to be tied to a specific farm, region, or supplier linked to the tainted produce, although the majority of the cases have been clustered in Michigan.
Health officials believe roughly 400 cases spanning Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia are all linked to the same outbreak.
Previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks have been traced to fresh produce, including raspberries, bagged salads and lettuce, cilantro, basil, green onions, and snow peas.
'She Is Such a Tone Deaf Idiot'
Critics on Reddit were quick to jump on Markle's summer produce guide, coming at such an inopportune time.
"This is really not a good thing to post about given that the US has a major cyclospora parasite outbreak currently that can be linked back to...You guessed it: PRODUCE. Like raspberries, strawberries, and basil, which are pictured in that post. She is such a tone deaf idiot," one person fumed.
"This is the outbreak that has been causing notoriously explosive diarrhea, among other fun symptoms. 100s of people are hospitalized across 31+ states. Megain's inability to read a room strikes again," a second user noted.
"PSA – washing is not enough. Produce needs to be cooked to 158F to kill the parasites. Her bad timing streak continues!" a third commented.
A fourth Redditor quipped, "Does she mention that you should clean all these thoroughly, considering there is a bacterial outbreak of cyclosporin, which causes 'explosive diarrhea'?"
Produce Post Comes After A Week of UK Trip Drama
Others snarked about how the ultra-basic information was her "laziest post ever."
"I swear I saw this pic in my Health class book back in elementary... about 40 years ago," a fifth Redditor snarked, while a sixth added, "It looks like something on the wall of a preschool."
The post marked the former actress' return to Instagram for the first time since her trip to the UK with Prince Harry and their two children, which she initially bowed out of at the last minute due to "security concerns."
That left the Duke of Sussex to fly to England solo, where he was met with a major double humiliation.
Harry's invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was rescinded after his last-minute acceptance, following his initial turning down the offer.
Then, on July 7, a judge dismissed the prince's lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publishers, leaving Harry possibly on the hook to pay part of the $67million the tabloid's parent company racked up in legal fees defending itself against phone hacking allegations.
King Charles Finally Reunites With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Ultimately, Markle and the children were able to quietly slip into Britain, where she met up with Harry, and the family had a reunion with his father, King Charles III, at the monarch's country estate, Highgrove House, on July 10.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit and emphasized the get-together was a strictly private family affair, insisting no photographs or details from the behind-closed-doors meeting would be released to the public.