Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking the growing spread of Cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora, which is typically spread through contaminated fruits and vegetables, especially mass-produced items like bags of shredded lettuce or salad kits.

"When cases are reported across multiple states, investigators typically focus on widely distributed commercial food products, particularly fresh produce that may have become contaminated during harvesting, processing or packaging," Dr. Wesley Long, medical director of microbiology and pathology informatics at Houston Methodist, told Radar.

"Contaminated products can make their way into grocery stores, restaurants, and prepared foods before anyone realizes there is a problem."

Investigators announced on Tuesday, July 14 they have identified a likely connection between cyclosporiasis cases in at least four Midwestern states – Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Some people who became ill told investigators they had eaten at a Taco Bell in the area.