EXCLUSIVE: Taco Bell Under Investigation as 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Widens and Health Officials Warn Symptoms Could 'Last For Weeks' and Even 'Relapse' Later On
July 14 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Taco Bell is reportedly under investigation amid concerns that several people were infected with a rare parasite that causes "explosive diarrhea," RadarOnline.com can report.
Thousands of people across the country have reportedly become ill from cyclosporiasis, which causes debilitating bowel movements, vomiting, and other digestive pains.
Contaminated Food Could Be Nationwide
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking the growing spread of Cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora, which is typically spread through contaminated fruits and vegetables, especially mass-produced items like bags of shredded lettuce or salad kits.
"When cases are reported across multiple states, investigators typically focus on widely distributed commercial food products, particularly fresh produce that may have become contaminated during harvesting, processing or packaging," Dr. Wesley Long, medical director of microbiology and pathology informatics at Houston Methodist, told Radar.
"Contaminated products can make their way into grocery stores, restaurants, and prepared foods before anyone realizes there is a problem."
Investigators announced on Tuesday, July 14 they have identified a likely connection between cyclosporiasis cases in at least four Midwestern states – Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Some people who became ill told investigators they had eaten at a Taco Bell in the area.
Reports of Additional Illnesses Are Expected
Overall, cases have been identified in at least 34 states, and additional reports of the illness are expected to increase through the end of August.
The center of the outbreak appears to be in Michigan, where the Washington Post reports some Taco Bell restaurants have announced they are removing several ingredients from their menus.
A note at the fast-food diners now reads: "We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall. We apologize for the inconvenience.
"Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them."
Taco Bell Takes Charge
Federal officials said they have not confirmed a specific food source or produce grower or supplier responsible for the outbreak of cyclosporiasis, and while no restaurant chains have been singled out, Taco Bell leaders announced they will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of health authorities.
"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority," the company said in a statement. "Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant, or retailer.
"While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure."
'Severe and Prolonged Diarrhea'
According to the latest CDC numbers, more than 1,600 people have become sickened from the parasite across 34 states, while there are still more than 5,100 cases that require "further analysis for confirmation."
Health officials told Radar the most troubling part of the outbreak might be its capability to return.
"The most common symptom is diarrhea, which can be severe and prolonged. The diarrhea can also relapse, meaning that symptoms may improve only to return a day or two later," Long warned. "Patients may also experience loss of appetite, nausea, stomach cramping, bloating, fatigue, and weight loss.
"While the term 'explosive diarrhea' often gets attention because it sounds alarming, the more important point is that the illness can be intense and last for days or even weeks if left untreated."