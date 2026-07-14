EXCLUSIVE: Ex-MSNBC Star Katie Phang Asks Judge to Fine Acting AG Todd Blanche $1,000 Each Day Until He Turns Over All Epstein Files

Former MSNBC host Katie Phang has launched a stunning new legal offensive against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, asking a federal judge to slap him with a $1,000-per-day fine until the Justice Department complies with a court order tied to the explosive release of Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. In a newly filed motion exclusively obtained by Radar, Phang accuses Blanche of refusing to comply with a preliminary injunction issued in her lawsuit over the Epstein Files Transparency Act, alleging the Justice Department has continued to withhold records despite the court's directives.

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Contempt Fight Targets Justice Department

Source: @katiephang/instagram Phang has asked a federal judge to hold Blanche in contempt and impose daily monetary sanctions over the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein-related records.

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The motion is the latest escalation in Phang's lawsuit seeking to compel the Justice Department to release additional Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The former cable news star is asking U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold Blanche in contempt and impose daily sanctions until the government completes its review of foreign-language Epstein documents, publishes a detailed redaction log and releases records the Justice Department allegedly concedes contain no victim information. According to the court action, Blanche has "refused to review foreign-language documents, refused to produce an explanation for his redactions, and refused to produce documents he concedes contain no victim information," despite the court's earlier order.

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DOJ Faces Claims of Dishonesty

Source: MEGA The legal dispute centers on the Justice Department’s handling and release of records related to the convicted sex offender.

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Phang's attorneys argued the Justice Department has engaged in a pattern of "dishonesty, delay, and obfuscation" throughout the litigation, claiming the government’s actions have frustrated Congress' intent behind the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The motion also seeks an order requiring the Justice Department to produce underlying FBI interview notes that allegedly formed the basis for several FD-302 reports, along with an administrative record explaining how officials handled their obligations under the law. The former MSNBC star also argues the Justice Department has repeatedly shifted its legal positions throughout the case, accusing officials of delaying disclosures and forcing repeated court intervention in the increasingly contentious fight over the Epstein files.

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Phang Pushes for Immediate Release

Source: MEGA Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is facing a request for $1,000-a-day sanctions after ex-MSNBC host Katie Phang accused the Justice Department of failing to comply with a federal court order involving Epstein-related records.

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In one of the filing's most blistering passages, Phang's legal team argued the Attorney General has made clear that "whatever the federal statute requires him to do, he will not comply," accusing the department of repeatedly ignoring both the law and the court's directives. The lawsuit further asks the judge to conduct an in-camera review of documents the Justice Department claims contain victim information, arguing the government’s representations should be independently verified after what the plaintiff describes as repeated delays and inconsistent positions throughout the case. Blanche has also asked the court to stay enforcement while the Solicitor General considers further appellate review, but Phang urged the judge to reject that request, arguing the government has already delayed compliance for months and should not be rewarded with additional time.

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Judge Weighs Explosive Sanctions Request

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Source: MEGA Katie Phang’s latest court filing seeks additional disclosures of Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act..