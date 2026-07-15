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Home > News > Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes Breaks 'Dawson's Creek' Fans' Hearts After Being Snapped Holding Hands With Hunky Artist Amid Joshua Jackson Romance Rumors

picture of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes was seen holding hands with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

July 15 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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Katie Holmes has sparked fresh romance rumors after being snapped hand-in-hand with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 47, was spotted with her new beau at the screening of Olivia Wilde's The Invite in the Hamptons, New York, July 10, as well as on a dinner date later that evening.

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'There Was a Smile on Her Face All Night'

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picture of Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes appeared very relaxed in the artist's company.

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The duo stayed close as they made their way into the theater and posed for a photo in front of a poster for the film, which stars Wilde as well as Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

An insider told Page Six: "He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing; they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night."

While Holmes has not addressed her relationship status, her last public romance was with Bobby Wooten III, with whom she had a relationship with for less than a year in 2022.

Before dating the musician, she was romantically linked to restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. in 2020, having spent six years with Jamie Foxx before that. The former couple called it quits in 2019.

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'It Still Kind of Throws All of Us'

picture of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Holmes admitted she underestimated the love fans have for her and Jackson.

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However, most recently, Holmes was linked with her ex-boyfriend and former Dawson's Creek love interest Joshua Jackson. They reunited on screen for her new movie Happier Hours and sent fans into a frenzy when photos of them filming together went viral.

Speaking about the reaction, Holmes told Variety: "I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realized the impact."

"It still kind of throws all of us."

RadarOnline.com told how Holmes also ramped up fan excitement by liking comments encouraging a romance between her and Jackson, 48.

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'Working With Josh Again Was a Dream'

picture of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Holmes worked with Jackson for a new movie.

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Sharing a snap of them posing together, Holmes wrote in the caption, "We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours."

"So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream," she added.

Fans in the comments section pleaded for them to rekindle their past romance. Holmes sent them into a frenzy when she "liked" some of the remarks.

She hit the love heart button for one comment which read, "They should be a couple." She also liked a comment that said the post "was a hard launch" for a romantic relationship.

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picture of Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

The actress liked comments encouraging her to date Jackson once again.

Other comments, which were not liked by Holmes, included one person writing: "Get married, please! I always felt like they were in love in real life."

"You both have aged like the finest of wines, my god," said a second user.

"Omg I’d love for them to fall in love and make it official cute a-- couple," penned a third fan, while a fourth said, "Seeing you two together in this photo makes me happy."

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise between 2006 and 2012, and the exes welcomed daughter Suri, now 20, during their marriage.

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