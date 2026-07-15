Katie Holmes Breaks 'Dawson's Creek' Fans' Hearts After Being Snapped Holding Hands With Hunky Artist Amid Joshua Jackson Romance Rumors

The duo stayed close as they made their way into the theater and posed for a photo in front of a poster for the film, which stars Wilde as well as Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

An insider told Page Six: "He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing; they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night."

While Holmes has not addressed her relationship status, her last public romance was with Bobby Wooten III, with whom she had a relationship with for less than a year in 2022.

Before dating the musician, she was romantically linked to restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. in 2020, having spent six years with Jamie Foxx before that. The former couple called it quits in 2019.