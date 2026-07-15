Kristi Noem Viciously Mocked on Instagram After Her Firing and Collapse of Marriage
July 15 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has been viciously mocked on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal, following her disastrous turn as Secretary of Homeland Security and the collapse of her marriage.
The 54-year-old took to the social media platform to share an innocent photo hugging one of her grandchildren, but critics were quick to call out Noem for her brutal last few months.
Critics Go Off on Kristi Noem: 'You're Fired!'
"Should have never been DHS secretary," one person raged, as another added, "You're fired!" In March, President Trump fired Noem after several controversies and replaced her with Markwayne Mullin.
A user asked, "Are you still married?" and a commentator quipped, "Is your husband still wearing your lingerie?" in reference to husband Bryon's secret double life.
Earlier this year, The Daily Mail exposed Bryon's kinks, revealing he is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."
The report also listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that scene, where Bryon gushed over their heavily augmented appearances. He also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." Snaps of Noem's husband wearing a skin-tight suit were also included in the report.
Kristi Noem's Marriage Breakdown
"You should be too embarrassed to post after your disgraceful grifting and affairs with married men," a user went off, and another pointed out, "Hey, remember when your husband strapped fake breasts on and paid women to be mean to him?"
In one picture from the report, Bryon appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.
Following news of the bombshell, a family spokesperson revealed Kristi was left "devastated" over the report, and noted they were "blindsided by this."
Despite the public now knowing all about his secret life, Bryon apparently still reached out to one fetish model, Shy Sotomayor, even while his marriage fell apart due to his behavior.
Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, explained during an interview on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of."
The pain may have been too much for Noem, as according to her mother, Corinne Arnold, her daughter confirmed she's done. "It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Arnold told the Daily Mail.
She added at the time, "I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do?"
The couple tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed three kids. During their marriage, Noem was accused of having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, a special advisor at the Department of Homeland Security.
Kristi Noem's Affair With Corey Lewandowski Exposed?
However, both Lewandowski and Noem repeatedly denied claims they are lovers, with Noem even responding to the wild rumors in front of the House Judiciary Committee.
After Noem was asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, she accused lawmakers of spreading "tabloid garbage." She even accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz of attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."
During the heated exchange, Bryon supported Noem as he sat behind her.