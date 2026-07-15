Kristi Noem Viciously Mocked on Instagram After Her Firing and Collapse of Marriage

"Should have never been DHS secretary," one person raged, as another added, "You're fired!" In March, President Trump fired Noem after several controversies and replaced her with Markwayne Mullin.

A user asked, "Are you still married?" and a commentator quipped, "Is your husband still wearing your lingerie?" in reference to husband Bryon's secret double life.

Earlier this year, The Daily Mail exposed Bryon's kinks, revealing he is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."

The report also listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that scene, where Bryon gushed over their heavily augmented appearances. He also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." Snaps of Noem's husband wearing a skin-tight suit were also included in the report.