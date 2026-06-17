Kamala Harris Sparks Fury With Surprise Appearance at Famous West Hollywood Gay Bar — 'She's So Disingenuous, Performative and Phony'
June 17 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris is facing fierce backlash after making a surprise appearance at one of America's most famous LGBTQ+ hotspots during Pride Month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, unexpectedly stopped by The Abbey in West Hollywood on June 13, mingling with patrons and posing for photos during the packed Pride celebration.
'Happy Pride'
Video shared across social media showed Harris smiling as she worked her way through the crowd, shaking hands, hugging attendees and wishing revelers a happy Pride.
Witnesses said the visit lasted roughly 20 minutes before the couple departed.
"She just stopped in randomly for no reason other than to hug people, shake hands and wish everyone happy Pride," attendee Daniel Berilla told local outlet WeHo Times.
Social Media Users Unimpressed
While Harris received a warm reception inside the iconic gay bar, critics quickly pounced online, accusing the failed 2024 presidential candidate of staging a political photo-op.
"She is so disingenuous, performative, and phony. On top of being unqualified and incompetent," one critic fumed.
Another wrote: "She's an idiot and a phony!! Of course she shows up (at) a bar!!!"
Others were equally brutal, with one commenter branding Harris "a complete idiot," while another called her "such a grifting loser."
A fifth added: "She is so awkward," as another simply declared: "So fake."
Someone else said, "She is such a fraud," while another wrote, "Pathetic."
The Abbey's Long History With Politicians
The appearance comes as Harris remains one of the Democratic Party's most recognizable figures despite largely stepping away from the spotlight following her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
The Abbey has long been considered a cultural landmark within the LGBTQ+ community since opening its doors in 1991, regularly attracting celebrities, activists, and politicians.
Pride Appearance Comes Amid LGBTQ+ Political Battle
Throughout her political career, Harris has positioned herself as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.
As California attorney general, she supported marriage equality and declined to defend Proposition 8 after it was struck down in federal court.
She later officiated one of the state's first same-sex marriages after legal barriers were lifted.
During her time as vice president, Harris frequently hosted Pride celebrations at the Naval Observatory and used public appearances to champion LGBTQ+ causes.
She also visited New York City's Stonewall Inn, spoke out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and repeatedly defended transgender Americans as conservative-led restrictions gained momentum across the country.
Her latest Pride Month appearance comes as LGBTQ+ issues remain at the center of the nation's political divide.
Since returning to the Oval Office, Trump has pursued policies affecting transgender Americans, including efforts related to military service, federal recognition of gender identity, and diversity initiatives across government agencies.
His administration has also moved to scale back certain LGBTQ+ focused programs, prompting criticism from advocacy groups and Democratic leaders.