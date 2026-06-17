Kamala Harris Sparks Fury With Surprise Appearance at Famous West Hollywood Gay Bar — 'She's So Disingenuous, Performative and Phony'

The former vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff , unexpectedly stopped by The Abbey in West Hollywood on June 13, mingling with patrons and posing for photos during the packed Pride celebration.

Kamala Harris is facing fierce backlash after making a surprise appearance at one of America's most famous LGBTQ+ hotspots during Pride Month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She just stopped in randomly for no reason other than to hug people, shake hands and wish everyone happy Pride," attendee Daniel Berilla told local outlet WeHo Times.

Witnesses said the visit lasted roughly 20 minutes before the couple departed.

Video shared across social media showed Harris smiling as she worked her way through the crowd, shaking hands, hugging attendees and wishing revelers a happy Pride.

The former vice president has long positioned herself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Kamala Harris turns up at West Hollywood LGBTQI+ bar ‘The Abbey’ with her husband to celebrate Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/Dy1K0I931f

Social media critics slammed Harris after videos of her visit to the iconic West Hollywood gay bar surfaced online.

While Harris received a warm reception inside the iconic gay bar, critics quickly pounced online, accusing the failed 2024 presidential candidate of staging a political photo-op.

"She is so disingenuous, performative, and phony. On top of being unqualified and incompetent," one critic fumed.

Another wrote: "She's an idiot and a phony!! Of course she shows up (at) a bar!!!"

Others were equally brutal, with one commenter branding Harris "a complete idiot," while another called her "such a grifting loser."

A fifth added: "She is so awkward," as another simply declared: "So fake."

Someone else said, "She is such a fraud," while another wrote, "Pathetic."