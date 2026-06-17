EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Ghostly Inspiration! Beatles Legend 'Mentally Consults' With Late Bandmate and 'Best Collaborator' John Lennon

"We collaborated for so long, I think, okay, what would he think of this? What would he say now?" McCartney shared back in 2020.

And he may even answer back – at least in a way.

"We’d both agree that this new song I’m talking about is going nowhere," he quipped.

The Maybe I'm Amazed singer, 83, also admitted that he struggled with penning lyrics for some time after Lennon's assassination.

"Right up until that point I’d been working with John, the best collaborator in the world," McCartney recalled. "Suddenly, that was taken away. It was very difficult."