EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Made 'Improper Request' of Princess Diana Ahead of Wedding — With Pair 'Only Meeting 13 Times' Before Getting Hitched
June 17 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
King Charles stunned Princess Diana with what she is said to have regarded as an "improper" request before they were even engaged, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the incident highlighted how quickly their whirlwind royal romance accelerated toward marriage.
Charles, 77, and Diana Spencer, killed in a Paris car smash aged 36 in 1997, announced their engagement in February 1981 and married five months later at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
King Charles' Shock Request To Princess Diana
According to royal insiders, the future king and princess had met only 13 times before becoming engaged.
During one of those early encounters, Charles is said to have invited Diana to Highgrove House, the Gloucestershire estate he had purchased in 1980, where he asked her to oversee the interior decoration of the property despite the couple not yet being formally committed.
The unusual request was detailed by biographer Andrew Morton in Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, a book written with Diana's cooperation.
Morton wrote: "During that first weekend, Prince Charles showed Diana around Highgrove, the 353-acre Gloucestershire home he had bought in July – the same month he had started to woo her."
The author continued: "As he took her on a guided tour of the eight-bedroom mansion, the Prince asked her to organize the interior decoration. He liked her taste, though she felt that it was a 'most improper' suggestion as they were not even engaged."
'She Found the Situation Both Flattering and Unsettling'
One royal source told us: "Viewed through a modern lens, the episode is quite extraordinary because it underlines just how fast the relationship was progressing behind palace walls. By the time Charles was asking Diana for her views on Highgrove and encouraging her to become involved in decisions about the house, they had spent relatively little time together.
"Most couples would still have been getting to know one another, yet there was already an assumption that she would play a role in shaping what was effectively being presented as their future home. For Diana, the request carried a huge weight because she immediately understood what it symbolized"
"This wasn't simply a conversation about curtains, furniture, or color schemes," the insider continued. "It was an invitation to imagine herself living there as the future Princess of Wales, at a point when no formal commitment had yet been made. That naturally left her feeling slightly uncomfortable because she was conscious that their relationship had not reached the stage where such discussions would ordinarily take place.
"Those close to Diana later suggested she found the situation both flattering and unsettling. On one hand, it demonstrated that Charles was clearly thinking seriously about the future and saw her as part of it. On the other hand, it reinforced how quickly events were moving and how many expectations were already beginning to gather around her.
"It also offered Diana an early glimpse into the unique pressures of royal life. Decisions that might seem personal or domestic often carried far greater significance within the institution. She was suddenly being drawn into a world where assumptions about duty, marriage, and the future could move much faster than the emotional reality of a relationship."
Romance Moved At Lightning Speed
"Looking back, the Highgrove episode can be viewed as a revealing snapshot of the dynamic that existed between Charles and Diana from the outset. Charles was already planning and thinking in terms of his future role and household, while Diana was still trying to navigate an intense courtship that had developed at remarkable speed," the source noted.
"In many ways, it foreshadowed the challenges that would later emerge as they attempted to reconcile personal expectations with the demands of royal life."
The relationship between the pair developed quickly after Charles first met Diana in 1977 while visiting Althorp House, the Spencer family estate, during a period when he was seeing her older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer.
Several years later, Charles began courting Diana, and their romance soon became one of the most closely watched relationships in the world.
Another royal insider said, "The pace at which Charles and Diana's relationship developed has long been one of the most discussed aspects of their story. When people look back now, they are often struck by how little time the couple had actually spent together before making a commitment that would place them at the center of global attention. The demands attached to becoming Prince and Princess of Wales were immense, yet their courtship unfolded in a remarkably compressed period.
"That is why episodes such as the Highgrove visit continue to fascinate historians and royal observers. They provide a window into how Charles was already thinking several steps ahead. He appeared to be envisioning Diana not simply as a girlfriend, but as someone who would soon be integrated into every aspect of his future life, from his home and family to his public role within the monarchy.
Early Sign Of Future Struggles
"For Charles, asking for her views on the house may have felt entirely natural because he was already imagining a shared future. He seems to have been treating Highgrove as the place where their married life would begin and wanted Diana to feel invested in it. In his mind, the direction of the relationship may already have seemed clear."
The source added, "The more intriguing question is whether Diana was emotionally in the same place at that stage. She was still a very young woman navigating an intense courtship conducted under extraordinary public scrutiny, and there are indications that she was sometimes surprised by how quickly events were moving around her.
"What may have seemed like a practical discussion to Charles could have felt like a significant leap to someone who was still adjusting to the prospect of joining the Royal Family.
"Looking back, moments like this highlight the contrast that some believe existed between them from the outset. Charles was focused on the future, the institution, and the life he expected to build, while Diana was still coming to terms with the reality of what that future might look like."
Following their wedding on July 29, 1981, Charles and Diana made Highgrove their family home.
It was there, Prince William, 43, born in 1982, and Prince Harry, 41, who arrived in 1984, spent much of their childhood. Charles' marriage to Diana infamously broke down, with the couple separating in 1992 before divorcing in 1996.
Today, Highgrove remains one of Charles' most cherished residences.