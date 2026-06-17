EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Made 'Improper Request' of Princess Diana Ahead of Wedding — With Pair 'Only Meeting 13 Times' Before Getting Hitched

Charles, 77, and Diana Spencer, killed in a Paris car smash aged 36 in 1997 , announced their engagement in February 1981 and married five months later at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

King Charles stunned Princess Diana with what she is said to have regarded as an "improper" request before they were even engaged, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the incident highlighted how quickly their whirlwind royal romance accelerated toward marriage.

The author continued: "As he took her on a guided tour of the eight-bedroom mansion, the Prince asked her to organize the interior decoration. He liked her taste, though she felt that it was a 'most improper' suggestion as they were not even engaged."

Morton wrote: "During that first weekend, Prince Charles showed Diana around Highgrove, the 353-acre Gloucestershire home he had bought in July – the same month he had started to woo her."

During one of those early encounters, Charles is said to have invited Diana to Highgrove House, the Gloucestershire estate he had purchased in 1980, where he asked her to oversee the interior decoration of the property despite the couple not yet being formally committed.

One royal source told us: "Viewed through a modern lens, the episode is quite extraordinary because it underlines just how fast the relationship was progressing behind palace walls. By the time Charles was asking Diana for her views on Highgrove and encouraging her to become involved in decisions about the house, they had spent relatively little time together.

"Most couples would still have been getting to know one another, yet there was already an assumption that she would play a role in shaping what was effectively being presented as their future home. For Diana, the request carried a huge weight because she immediately understood what it symbolized"

"This wasn't simply a conversation about curtains, furniture, or color schemes," the insider continued. "It was an invitation to imagine herself living there as the future Princess of Wales, at a point when no formal commitment had yet been made. That naturally left her feeling slightly uncomfortable because she was conscious that their relationship had not reached the stage where such discussions would ordinarily take place.

"Those close to Diana later suggested she found the situation both flattering and unsettling. On one hand, it demonstrated that Charles was clearly thinking seriously about the future and saw her as part of it. On the other hand, it reinforced how quickly events were moving and how many expectations were already beginning to gather around her.

"It also offered Diana an early glimpse into the unique pressures of royal life. Decisions that might seem personal or domestic often carried far greater significance within the institution. She was suddenly being drawn into a world where assumptions about duty, marriage, and the future could move much faster than the emotional reality of a relationship."