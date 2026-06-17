Kate Middleton's Medical Privacy Nightmare: Princess Was Victim of 'Deliberate Misuse' as Probe Concludes Hospital Worker Tried to Sell Health Records
June 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
The investigation into the unprecedented breach of Kate Middleton's medical records while undergoing major abdominal surgery, followed by treatment for cancer at a London hospital, has finally wrapped up, nearly two years after the alarming breach occurred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exact nature of the procedure the Princess of Wales underwent, as well as her type of cancer, has never been publicly disclosed, but authorities have now identified a former healthcare worker as the culprit responsible for the stunning invasion of her privacy, as well as their attempt to sell the deeply personal records.
Former Healthcare Worker Issued a 'Caution' Over the Breach
Britain's Information Commissioner’s Office revealed in a June 17 statement that it had "concluded its criminal investigation into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, related to a breach reported by the London Clinic in March 2024."
The ICO "issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution" in relation to an offense under a section of the 2018 Data Protection Act.
"The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust," the ICO continued, suggesting the person may have attempted to sell Middleton's private medical files.
The office also "considered whether there were any wider organizational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter," but did not find any failings based on the evidence that "would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement."
ICO Issues Warning Against Others Trying to Make Similar Breach Attempts
The ICO did not release the name of the person who breached Middleton's medical records, but Ian Hulme, Executive Director for Regulatory Supervision, issued a strong warning to anyone who attempts to do the same.
"People should be able to trust that the personal information they're giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation. When this trust is broken, it's right that the law allows us to take action," Hulme shared.
He cautioned, "We will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate to do so."
Kate Middleton Forced to Make Cancer Announcement After Photoshop Accusations
Middleton worried royal fans when she spent 13 days in the hospital following her undisclosed abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January 2024.
At the time, the palace warned that the princess would require a lengthy recovery period, likely keeping her from any public-facing royal duties for at least several months.
However, by mid-March, conspiracy theories surfaced about what was going on with Middleton, with cruel "Where's Kate?" memes popping up
To quiet the buzz, Kensington Palace released a Mother's Day photo on March 10, 2024, taken by Prince William of his seemingly healthy-looking wife surrounded by their three smiling children.
Extremely minor photo editing work had been done, including Princess Charlotte’s left sleeve, causing a massive uproar that the picture was a "fake."
Middleton later issued a statement to push back at the outcry, confessing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
Kate Middleton's Cancer Journey
Middleton was finally forced to quell the public's nonstop gossip about her health by releasing a heartbreaking video on March 22, 2024, revealing that while her abdominal surgery had been successful, "tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
By then, the princess was already in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy and didn't make her first public appearance until June 2024's Trooping the Colour. Middleton completed her cancer treatment in September of that year and shared the wonderful news in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.