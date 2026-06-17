Kate Middleton's Medical Privacy Nightmare: Princess Was Victim of 'Deliberate Misuse' as Probe Concludes Hospital Worker Tried to Sell Health Records

Britain's Information Commissioner’s Office revealed in a June 17 statement that it had "concluded its criminal investigation into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, related to a breach reported by the London Clinic in March 2024."

The ICO "issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution" in relation to an offense under a section of the 2018 Data Protection Act.

"The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust," the ICO continued, suggesting the person may have attempted to sell Middleton's private medical files.

The office also "considered whether there were any wider organizational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter," but did not find any failings based on the evidence that "would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement."