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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Was in 'Positive Mood' And Not Deemed 'Suicidal' — Until Vile Pedo Was Denied Bail for Sex Trafficking Charges

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide came as a shock to jail officials.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide came as a shock to jail officials.

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June 17 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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Nothing about Jeffrey Epstein gave the impression that he was suicidal, RadarOnline.com can reveal, until he was dealt a crippling blow as he fought for his freedom.

A bombshell new investigation concludes that the failed financier's emotions and attitude changed dramatically after he was denied bail on s-- trafficking charges.

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Epstein's Psychiatrist Was Not Worried About Him

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The sex fiend was thought to be 'happy' before taking his life.
Source: doj

The sex fiend was thought to be 'happy' before taking his life.

Epstein was found dead in his cell inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 11, 2019, his body dangling from a makeshift noose. The 66-year-old's suicide came as a shock to many, including Elissa Miller, the jail's chief psychologist.

According to a new report, just days before his death, Miller was said to be "relatively unconcerned" about his suicide risk, and he reportedly even seemed to be in a "positive mood." He also spoke optimistically about his prospects for being released on bail, telling his shrink he had "big business" to attend to on the outside.

Epstein reportedly told Miller, "Being alive is fun."

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Epstein Gets Shocking News

Epstein's roommate discovered him dead in their jail cell.
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Epstein's roommate discovered him dead in their jail cell.

That all apparently changed during his bail proceedings. Epstein was confident he would be able to pay some enormous sum to be released, free to wait for his trial in the comfort of his Manhattan townhouse.

But federal prosecutors argued against his release, maintaining that he posed an extraordinarily high flight risk due to his wealth and international connections.

On July 18, his 13th day in jail, a federal judge agreed, denying Epstein bail and allegedly sending him into an emotional tailspin.

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Three Failed Attempts

He was hanging from a homemade noose.
Source: Metropolitan Corrections Center- CBS

He was hanging from a homemade noose.

As Radar reported, over the next several weeks, Epstein allegedly tried to kill himself in jail at least three times before the vile s-- offender was finally successful.

The disgraced businessman's former jail cell roommate revealed after he was denied bail, Epstein had just one question for him.

Nick Tartaglione, a former New York cop who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, told the House Inhabit Substack in 2025, "Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from his bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' And I told him, 'You're not doing that in this cell, Jeff'."

Tartaglione said he then caught Epstein preparing to kill himself at least twice – once when he noticed Epstein trying to tie a sheet to the grate over the cell window, and another time when he woke up to Epstein standing in the dark looking "a little suspicious."

He later allegedly discovered a noose hidden under Epstein's mattress.

Tartaglione said when he reported the attempts to guards, they simply laughed him off, allegedly not taking his warning seriously.

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Epstein's Successful Attempt

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After at least three failed attempts, Epstein killed himself on August 11, 2019.
Source: Department of Justice

After at least three failed attempts, Epstein killed himself on August 11, 2019.

Epstein was apparently nearly successful on the night of July 22, before Tartaglione, sleeping on a mattress on the jail cell floor, "felt something bump against his legs," the Times reported.

It was Epstein, dangling from a noose. Tartaglione recalled he cut him down with a razor he had hidden in the cell and began to administer chest compressions until guards eventually arrived. A prison report describes staffers finding him "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" wrapped tightly around his neck.

The report labeled it a "possible suicide attempt," but Tartaglione had little doubt, especially after finding a note inside a graphic novel Epstein had left behind.

The note, which was written on yellow legal paper and unsealed by a judge in May, reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

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