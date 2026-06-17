As Radar reported, over the next several weeks, Epstein allegedly tried to kill himself in jail at least three times before the vile s-- offender was finally successful.

The disgraced businessman's former jail cell roommate revealed after he was denied bail, Epstein had just one question for him.

Nick Tartaglione, a former New York cop who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, told the House Inhabit Substack in 2025, "Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from his bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' And I told him, 'You're not doing that in this cell, Jeff'."

Tartaglione said he then caught Epstein preparing to kill himself at least twice – once when he noticed Epstein trying to tie a sheet to the grate over the cell window, and another time when he woke up to Epstein standing in the dark looking "a little suspicious."

He later allegedly discovered a noose hidden under Epstein's mattress.

Tartaglione said when he reported the attempts to guards, they simply laughed him off, allegedly not taking his warning seriously.