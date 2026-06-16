Jeffrey Epstein Death Bombshell: New Probe Claims Vile Pedo Tried to Kill Himself Three Times Before Being Found Dead in Jail Cell
June 16 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein tried to kill himself in jail at least three times before the vile s-- fiend was finally successful in August, 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced financier's former jail cell roommate has revealed what he says really happened during the pedo's sad final days.
Epstein Asked for 'Advice' on Making a Noose
Nick Tartaglione, a former New York cop who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, briefly shared a cell with Epstein in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
In a bombshell investigation, he told the New York Times Epstein's emotional attitude cratered on July 18, after he was denied bail while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
The 51-year-old said Epstein returned from that bond hearing with only one thing in mind, asking him bluntly, "How do you make a noose?"
Tartaglione told the House Inhabit Substack in 2025, "Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from his bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' And I told him, 'You're not doing that in this cell, Jeff'."
Epstein Was Nearly Successful on His Third Attempt
Over the next several days, Tartaglione said he caught Epstein preparing to kill himself at least twice – once when he noticed Epstein trying to tie a sheet to the grate over the cell window, and another time when he woke up to Epstein standing in the dark looking "a little suspicious." Tartaglione soon discovered a noose hidden under Epstein's mattress.
Tartaglione said when he reported the attempts to guards, they simply laughed him off, not taking his warning seriously.
Epstein was apparently nearly successful on the night of July 22, before Tartaglione, sleeping on a mattress on the jail cell floor, "felt something bump against his legs," the Times reported.
It was Epstein, dangling from a noose. Tartaglione recalled he cut him down with a razor he had hidden in the cell and began to administer chest compressions, until guards eventually arrived.
A prison report describes staffers finding him "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" wrapped tightly around his neck.
Epstein Left a 'Suicide Note'
The report labeled it a "possible suicide attempt," but Tartaglione had little doubt, especially after finding a note inside a graphic novel Epstein had left behind.
The note, which was written on yellow legal paper and unsealed by a judge in May, reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"
After Tartaglione was able to cut Epstein down, a responding officer wrote that he found the creep passed out, breathing heavily on the floor, and snoring.
The staffer cuffed him and tried to move him, noting: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes."
Epstein's Final Attempt
Subsequent photos show Epstein dressed in an anti-suicide smock, while reports revealed he was placed on suicide watch.
At the time, the s-- offender claimed he hadn’t had any sleep for nearly a month, and said when he was found on the floor, he was merely "extremely tired."
However, just a few days later, Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 11, 2019.