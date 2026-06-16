Jeffrey Epstein Death Bombshell: New Probe Claims Vile Pedo Tried to Kill Himself Three Times Before Being Found Dead in Jail Cell

Nick Tartaglione, a former New York cop who is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men, briefly shared a cell with Epstein in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

In a bombshell investigation, he told the New York Times Epstein's emotional attitude cratered on July 18, after he was denied bail while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

The 51-year-old said Epstein returned from that bond hearing with only one thing in mind, asking him bluntly, "How do you make a noose?"

Tartaglione told the House Inhabit Substack in 2025, "Once they denied his bail, that's when he decided that. Because when he got back from his bail hearing, one of the first things he asked was, 'How do I make a noose?' And I told him, 'You're not doing that in this cell, Jeff'."