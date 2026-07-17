'Today' Show Security Guard Fired After Intruder Rushed on Set and 'Lunged At Host Craig Melvin' in Terrifying Scenes

NYPD have confirmed the arrest of Andrew Truelove, 41, on charges including hate crime menacing, hate crime burglary, hate crime criminal trespass and harassment.

New security footage reportedly showed the moment before the break-in.

Two guards were stationed at the entrance and as one walked away, the other allegedly didn't notice the suspect slip into the restricted area, according to PageSix.

It's not known which guard was sacked.

The security guard’s axing has prompted much sympathy within the Today show, according to insiders, who described the fired staffer as a well-liked employee at the building.