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Home > News > Today Show

'Today' Show Security Guard Fired After Intruder Rushed on Set and 'Lunged At Host Craig Melvin' in Terrifying Scenes

picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

A security guard has been fired by NBC News after an intruder rushed on set and confronted anchor Craig Melvin.

July 17 2026, Updated 8:40 a.m. ET

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A security guard has been fired by NBC News after an intruder rushed on set of the Today show and lunged at anchor Craig Melvin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the unidentified staffer was axed after allegedly allowing a deranged man, who also hurled a racial slur at Melvin, to slip into Studio 1A at New York City's Rockefeller Center around 9am while the hosts were off air.

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Guard 'Failed To Notice' Intruder Sneaking In

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picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Sacked staffer was 'well-liked' employee in the building.

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NYPD have confirmed the arrest of Andrew Truelove, 41, on charges including hate crime menacing, hate crime burglary, hate crime criminal trespass and harassment.

New security footage reportedly showed the moment before the break-in.

Two guards were stationed at the entrance and as one walked away, the other allegedly didn't notice the suspect slip into the restricted area, according to PageSix.

It's not known which guard was sacked.

The security guard’s axing has prompted much sympathy within the Today show, according to insiders, who described the fired staffer as a well-liked employee at the building.

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'Today' Show Intruder's Checkered Past

picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Andrew Truelove experienced several run-ins with police in Manhattan before Melvin encounter.

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Truelove appears to have a checkered past, including several run-ins with police in Manhattan over the past several years alone.

In 2023, he was profiled in a Los Angeles Times piece detailing his move to California on a one-way ticket with hopes of starting a social media company, only to later end up homeless on the streets.

The profile said that he struggled with PTSD and a related mood disorder, and had completed supervised probation just two days before leaving the East Coast for the west.

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed security at the morning show has been a top focus amid the disappearance and search for co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy.

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Increased Security Presence After Savannah Guthrie Mom Kidnapping

picture of Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Security has been upped surrounding 'Today' show in light of the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mom of host Savannah.

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The network took steps shortly after Nancy's February abduction to beef up police and security presence at the studio, out of what officials called an "abundance of caution."

"Things are tense at the studio, and as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent," one insider said at the time, adding, "NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe."

Guthrie announced she is stepping away from the Today show for the time being, hours after Thursday’s scare.

With the search for her missing mother, Nancy, nearing six months, Savannah announced Thursday morning, July 16, that she was temporarily leaving the show to film a new project.

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picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Guthrie is taking a break from the 'Today' show to film new project.

"We're about to do it. Guys, I’m headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks," Guthrie confirmed about hosting the new game show, based on the popular web game of the same name.

"We're going to shoot the whole season, and we’re super excited," she added, before sharing, "I can't wait for everyone to see it. It’ll probably air, I think, in the new year."

Wordle producer Jimmy Fallon originally announced the new show in May, appearing on Today to explain how he had been developing the puzzle as a game show "for the past two and a half years" along with the New York Times.

"I know, we've been holding this secret between us for like, a long time now," Savannah noted at the time about how long the project had been in development.

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