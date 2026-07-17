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Sarah Ferguson Abandons Disgraced Ex

Source: MEGA Ferguson severed one of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's last lifelines.

Exiled from public life and facing an ongoing criminal investigation and civil fallout from his association with perverted Epstein, Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing but remains defined by allegations he raped Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 and later paid her a rumored $15million settlement before her death by suicide at 41 after she took her life. Ferguson, 66, who long benefited from living at Royal Lodge and from Andrew's royal status, has now walked away from both the man and the arrangement, pals told us. A confidante of Ferguson's claimed: "For a very long time, Sarah's world was essentially built around Andrew – the Windsor address, the trappings of status, the sense of still being close to the royal orbit even after the divorce. When his titles were stripped, and Royal Lodge slipped out of reach, it hit her that the lifestyle she'd enjoyed because of him had evaporated, but the backlash to her own reputation kept escalating.

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Sarah Ferguson in 'Self-Preservation' Mode

Source: MEGA The former duchess blamed her ex for the toxic, reputation-damaging scandal, sources claim.

"She no longer believes there is any benefit in staying publicly aligned with him. In her view, every lingering tie to Andrew means her name gets pulled back into the Epstein story again and again." The insider claimed, "That's why she's drawn such a hard boundary – cutting off contact is, for her, the only way to show she's stepping away from his choices and trying to salvage what's left of her own standing." Another source close to the former duchess claimed: "Sarah sees distance as a matter of self-preservation now – for her reputation, her finances and her peace of mind. In her eyes, this mess spiraled from Andrew's scandal, not hers, and she feels she was dragged into the fallout because of decisions he made, not choices she took.

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Source: MEGA Ferguson appears to have drawn a hard boundary to protect her own personal standing.

"That's why you're seeing such deliberate steps: moving out of the shared home, changing contact details, quietly withdrawing from mutual circles. It's all designed to send a clear message that she no longer wants to be woven into his life or his judgment calls. She wants it understood that whatever path Andrew takes from here, she won't be walking it with him." The insider went on: "There's a strong sense that she has reached her limit. She's watched what the Epstein documents did to their standing, the way patronages disappeared, the way projects were shelved, and she concludes that continuing to stand by him would only invite more damage. She is upset by how far things have fallen, but she is also very practical." According to the source, "From Sarah's standpoint, Andrew opened the door to Epstein, Andrew made the decisions that triggered the investigations, and Andrew is the reason both of their names are now bound to a scandal that is toxic almost beyond repair. That's why she feels she has to step away – because staying close to him is, in her view, choosing to stay inside that storm."

Sarah Ferguson Refuses To Join Exile Overseas

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Source: MEGA The toxic Epstein documents destroyed their standing and canceled their projects.