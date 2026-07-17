EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Brutally Betrays Ex Andrew — 'She's Totally Cut Him Off and Blames Him for Their Epstein Mess'
July 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has brutally severed one of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's last remaining lifelines, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she has totally cut him off and now blames him for the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has engulfed them both.
Andrew, 66, was stripped of his royal titles and forced out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor mansion he had shared with Ferguson since 2008, after their separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996.
Sarah Ferguson Abandons Disgraced Ex
Exiled from public life and facing an ongoing criminal investigation and civil fallout from his association with perverted Epstein, Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing but remains defined by allegations he raped Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 and later paid her a rumored $15million settlement before her death by suicide at 41 after she took her life.
Ferguson, 66, who long benefited from living at Royal Lodge and from Andrew's royal status, has now walked away from both the man and the arrangement, pals told us.
A confidante of Ferguson's claimed: "For a very long time, Sarah's world was essentially built around Andrew – the Windsor address, the trappings of status, the sense of still being close to the royal orbit even after the divorce. When his titles were stripped, and Royal Lodge slipped out of reach, it hit her that the lifestyle she'd enjoyed because of him had evaporated, but the backlash to her own reputation kept escalating.
Sarah Ferguson in 'Self-Preservation' Mode
"She no longer believes there is any benefit in staying publicly aligned with him. In her view, every lingering tie to Andrew means her name gets pulled back into the Epstein story again and again."
The insider claimed, "That's why she's drawn such a hard boundary – cutting off contact is, for her, the only way to show she's stepping away from his choices and trying to salvage what's left of her own standing."
Another source close to the former duchess claimed: "Sarah sees distance as a matter of self-preservation now – for her reputation, her finances and her peace of mind. In her eyes, this mess spiraled from Andrew's scandal, not hers, and she feels she was dragged into the fallout because of decisions he made, not choices she took.
"That's why you're seeing such deliberate steps: moving out of the shared home, changing contact details, quietly withdrawing from mutual circles. It's all designed to send a clear message that she no longer wants to be woven into his life or his judgment calls. She wants it understood that whatever path Andrew takes from here, she won't be walking it with him."
The insider went on: "There's a strong sense that she has reached her limit. She's watched what the Epstein documents did to their standing, the way patronages disappeared, the way projects were shelved, and she concludes that continuing to stand by him would only invite more damage. She is upset by how far things have fallen, but she is also very practical."
According to the source, "From Sarah's standpoint, Andrew opened the door to Epstein, Andrew made the decisions that triggered the investigations, and Andrew is the reason both of their names are now bound to a scandal that is toxic almost beyond repair. That's why she feels she has to step away – because staying close to him is, in her view, choosing to stay inside that storm."
Sarah Ferguson Refuses To Join Exile Overseas
Sources have previously told us Andrew has been quietly exploring the possibility of a fresh start overseas, including the Middle East, but Ferguson has no intention of following him.
One source summed it up by claiming, "As far as Sarah is concerned, she's finished with this. She's exhausted by the constant crises, the endless scrutiny, and the sense of always being caught up in Andrew's problems.
"She talks about wanting a clean break from the chaos – no more being dragged into his headlines, no more feeling like she's living inside the fallout from his decisions. In her mind, this is Andrew's mess, not hers."
They added, "Whatever plans he might have for starting over somewhere else, she's made it plain she won't be joining him. She wants her future to be completely separate from his, and she's determined that any new chapter she writes won't have Andrew in it."