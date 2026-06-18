EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Detailed Pedo's Disturbing Threat If She 'Didn't Obey' Him Years Before Her Suicide — 'I Can Get Away With Things'
June 18 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was an outspoken accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, recalled a disturbing moment with the financier a decade before her eventual suicide.
In a court declaration made in 2015, Giuffre discussed her relationship with Epstein from her teen years, including how she was roped into their scheme under the guise of performing massages. Giuffre explained she was promised high profits, but was experiencing sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In addition to the sexual abuse, Giuffre worked to help recruit other young girls to Epstein's circle. However, despite the harm, she admitted to feeling scared of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Virginia Giuffre Was 'Scared' of Jeffrey Epstein
"If I left Epstein," she described in the declaration at the time. "He could have had me killed or abducted, and I knew he was capable of that if I did not obey him. He let me know that he knew many people in high places."
Further, Giuffre remembered a thinly-veiled threat. She added, "Speaking about himself, he said, 'I can get away' with things. Even as a teenager, I understood what this meant, and it scared me, as I believe he intended."
Giuffre's story was detailed in James Patterson's book Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story: Ten Years Later.
She first met Maxwell, who invited her to massage Epstein, in 1999. She claimed to be "forced" into sexual activity with the couple. They paid her and invited her to travel alongside them, which she accepted as a "juvenile hopes of bettering [her] life."
Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell 'Trained' Virginia Guiffre
"I was trained to be 'everything a man wanted me to be,'" she penned. "It wasn't just sexual training – they wanted me to be able to cater to all the needs of the men they were going to send me to. They said that they loved that I was very compliant and knew how to keep my mouth shut about what they expected me to do."
Additionally, Giuffre, who feared she would die as a sex slave, was allegedly asked to report back to Epstein and Maxwell with details about men she interacted with. Further, she was encouraged to bring more girls into the circle.
Epstein scared Giuffre from the early days, especially when he told her he was a billionaire. Her mother advised her to run, but she feared she'd "be in big trouble" if she did.
After all, she was a "witness to a lot of illegal and bad behavior by Epstein and his friends."
Virginia Giuffre Died by Suicide in 2025
On April 25, 2025, Giuffre reportedly died by suicide, which has often been questioned. Investigators in Western Australia did not suspect foul play.
Her death came just weeks after suffering from a terrible, near-fatal car accident. "When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can," she wrote on Instagram.
Giuffre added, "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life."
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Prince Andrew's Title Removed After Alleged Relations With Virginia Giuffre Exposed
In life, Giuffre was constantly ridiculed by the public, becoming a source of media speculation. After all, a photo from 2001, which showed then-Prince Andrew with his arm around her at just 17 years old, became a key piece of evidence in the case.
Ultimately, she filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew in New York under the Child Victims Act. The parties reached an out-of-court settlement.
In the United Kingdom, Giuffre's story became a public spectacle.
Before her death, Giuffre was working on a memoir with journalist Amy Wallace. The explosive book, which detailed her time within Epstein's grasp, was released posthumously in October 2025. She wrote in the book, "(Andrew) believed having sex with me was his birthright."
King Charles stripped Andrew of his formal title following Giuffre's death. Alongside Queen Camilla, Charles' team released a statement: "Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been and will remain with the victims."