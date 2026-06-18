EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Detailed Pedo's Disturbing Threat If She 'Didn't Obey' Him Years Before Her Suicide — 'I Can Get Away With Things'

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was an outspoken accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, recalled a disturbing moment with the financier a decade before her eventual suicide.

In a court declaration made in 2015, Giuffre discussed her relationship with Epstein from her teen years, including how she was roped into their scheme under the guise of performing massages. Giuffre explained she was promised high profits, but was experiencing sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In addition to the sexual abuse, Giuffre worked to help recruit other young girls to Epstein's circle. However, despite the harm, she admitted to feeling scared of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.