Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Labels Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre a 'Salacious Liar' in Shocking Resurfaced Clip — As She Defends Disgraced Royal Despite Disturbing Allegations

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor, Virginia Giuffre
Source: The Meredith Vieira Show/YouTube; MEGA

Sarah Ferguson slammed Virginia Giuffre in a 2015 talk show appearance.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

A resurfaced video of Sarah Ferguson blasting Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre as a "salacious" liar has come back to haunt her after ex-husband Andrew Windsor's arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scandalous former royal praised her ex as one of the "greatest men" she'd ever known and accused Giuffre of making up claims that Windsor sexually abused her when she was a minor.

Sarah Ferguson Rips Virginia Giuffre, Calls Out 'Salacious Lie'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: The Meredith Vieira Show/YouTube

Ferguson was very vocal in her defense of her ex-husband against Giuffre's claims.

Ferguson made an appearance on Meredith Viera's former daytime talk show in January 2015, where she vociferously slammed Giuffre's allegations made the month prior that she was trafficked at age 17 to Windsor.

"I don't understand how people can make salacious lies up," the former Duchess of York fumed.

"This is defamation of character of a person that is the opposite of how he has been portrayed," Ferguson sneered, calling Windsor "one of the greatest men I’ve ever met in my life."

She shared her first reaction was "total fury" upon hearing about Giuffre's accusations. "Back off. We are a really solid, beautiful family. We will not be defeated, we are impenetrable," Ferguson added about Windsor and their two daughters.

Sarah Ferguson Protested She Had to 'Shut Down' Virginia Giuffre's Claims

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ferguson labelled Giuffre's accusations against Windsor 'a shockingly accusatory lie.'

"It is a shockingly accusatory lie which I won’t stand by and let anybody believe," Ferguson seethed about Giuffre at the time. "I have to shut it down right now."

Giuffre first described meeting Windsor in a 2011 interview after a photo emerged of the pair posing together alongside Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ferguson's furious defense of her ex came weeks after Giuffre detailed in a Florida court filing how Maxwell brought her to London’s Tramp nightclub in 2001, and introduced her to Windsor.

Giuffre claimed she was told by Maxwell, "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey," regarding Windsor, and claimed she was trafficked to him for s-- on a total of three occasions.

Andrew Windsor's Downfall and Arrest

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Giuffre shared incriminating details about her alleged s-- abuse by Windsor in her 2025 posthumous memoir.

Giuffre ended up suing Windsor in civil court in August 2021, accusing him of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

They reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022, while Windsor continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, but she spoke from the grave about the perverted former prince in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, published six months later.

The damning accounts about her alleged s-- abuse by "entitled" Windsor led to King Charles III stripping him of all royal titles and associations, as well as evicting him from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge.

The exiled ex-royal was arrested at his new home on the Sandringham estate on Thursday, February 19, his 66th birthday. However, it was due to his involvement with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy, during which he passed along confidential documents to his financier pal.

Emails showing the exchanges were released as part of the Department of Justice's latest batch of documents in the Epstein case.

Windsor was jailed for suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released 11 hours later.

Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Fallout

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ferguson stayed in touch with Epstein after she publicly disavowed him.

Ferguson had her own downfall in September 2025, when it was revealed she kept in close touch with Epstein after disavowing him in a 2011 interview.

She called her association with the sick pedophile a "gigantic error of judgment," and vowed never to speak to him again.

Ferguson added that "I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children," and that Epstein "was rightly jailed" after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

The former children's book author later sent Epstein an email, where she told him, "As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the 'P word' about you, but understand it was reported that I did."

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to my family and me," she gushed.

A month after the email emerged showing Ferguson lied and kept in touch with Epstein, she lost her coveted title of Duchess of York in October 2025.

