Sarah Ferguson Labels Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre a 'Salacious Liar' in Shocking Resurfaced Clip — As She Defends Disgraced Royal Despite Disturbing Allegations

Ferguson made an appearance on Meredith Viera's former daytime talk show in January 2015, where she vociferously slammed Giuffre's allegations made the month prior that she was trafficked at age 17 to Windsor.

"I don't understand how people can make salacious lies up," the former Duchess of York fumed.

"This is defamation of character of a person that is the opposite of how he has been portrayed," Ferguson sneered, calling Windsor "one of the greatest men I’ve ever met in my life."

She shared her first reaction was "total fury" upon hearing about Giuffre's accusations. "Back off. We are a really solid, beautiful family. We will not be defeated, we are impenetrable," Ferguson added about Windsor and their two daughters.