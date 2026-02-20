EXCLUSIVE: Inside Brandi Glanville's Exploding Boob Terror — How a 'Facial Parasite' and Ruptured 20-Year-Old Implant Have Left the Medical Community Baffled
Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville has revealed a ruptured breast implant was the cause behind her nearly 3-year battle with a mysterious illness that caused intense swelling on her face, lumps on her neck and jaw, hair loss, and other life-altering symptoms.
However, her explanation has left several medical experts unsure whether the torn silicone or Breast Implant Illness were actually the sole culprits, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Breast Implant Rupture Usually Causes 'Localized' Symptoms
"I completely ruptured and had silicone all over my lymph nodes," Glanville claimed in an interview with TMZ. "That's what caused the infection in my face, and it couldn’t get out because my lymph nodes were all clogged."
Dr. Tanya Nino, a dermatologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, exclusively told Radar ruptured breast implants generally lead to more localized symptoms, including hardness to the affected area, lumps in the breast, and "noticeable changes in breast symmetry." Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes and lumps in the underarm area.
In summary, Dr. Nino explained the effects "should be localized and would not be expected to have an impact on facial appearance."
Dr. Jeffrey Lee, double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of JL Plastic Surgery in Boston, Massachusetts, agreed her facial changes "do not align with the typical presentation of a breast implant rupture."
While there have been reports of "more generalized symptoms, such as fatigue, joint pain, or nausea," he noted facial issues are not a "recognized or common consequence of implant rupture."
"I am not aware of documented cases where a ruptured breast implant directly caused facial disfigurement," Dr. Lee added.
Dr. Sean T. Doherty, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Boston, also exclusively revealed to Radar there is "no scientific evidence" that shows ruptured breast implants would cause "facial deformities."
"What Brandi Glanville reports is not a recognized or established presentation of a ruptured saline or silicone breast implant," he continued. "Breast Implant Illness is a constellation of symptoms associated with breast implants, but facial lumps or irregularities are not known symptoms of BII."
Brandi Glanville's Facial Parasite Claims
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently said that she "definitely" had a parasite that was caused by the ripped implants in her chest – something Dr. Lee claimed would be "highly unusual."
"For a breast implant to directly cause a parasitic infection affecting the face would require a very specific and unlikely medical mechanism," he said to Radar.
Dr. Lee pointed out he couldn't "draw firm conclusions" without more details on her medical history and what testing she underwent to diagnose the issue, but based on the information available publicly, a facial parasite from a ruptured breast implant would be a "highly atypical presentation."
However, he clarified that recent "facial cosmetic treatments" such as "dermal fillers" could also be a "relevant factor to consider."
While Glanville did reveal that she'd had all of her fillers in her face "dissolved" back in December 2024, that was more than one year after she began experiencing various symptoms, and it is unclear if her fillers were related to her illness.
Anderson Cooper's CBS Exit is 'Tip of the Iceberg' at Troubled Network After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'It's a Matter of Time Before Rest of the Journalists Follow Suit'
How Often Should Breast Implants Be Check and Replaced?
Dr. Doherty told Radar that patients with silicone gel implants should have an MRI to check for implant issues five years after surgery, then repeat the test every two or three years.
"At 12-15 years after surgery, it's recommended that breast implants get replaced," he noted.
He clarified that MRI's "are not necessarily recommended" for saline implants, but they should still have them "exchanged 12-15 years after their original surgery."
These are things that Glanville admitted to failing to do.
"I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine," she shared earlier this week. "It wasn’t until I had a sonogram. I was like, 'Maybe just check that too, why not?'"
"You really should change your breast implants every 10 years, and I just didn't," she continued. "I learned a really, really hard lesson."