EXCLUSIVE: Inside Brandi Glanville's Exploding Boob Terror — How a 'Facial Parasite' and Ruptured 20-Year-Old Implant Have Left the Medical Community Baffled

"I completely ruptured and had silicone all over my lymph nodes," Glanville claimed in an interview with TMZ. "That's what caused the infection in my face, and it couldn’t get out because my lymph nodes were all clogged."

Dr. Tanya Nino, a dermatologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, exclusively told Radar ruptured breast implants generally lead to more localized symptoms, including hardness to the affected area, lumps in the breast, and "noticeable changes in breast symmetry." Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes and lumps in the underarm area.

In summary, Dr. Nino explained the effects "should be localized and would not be expected to have an impact on facial appearance."

Dr. Jeffrey Lee, double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of JL Plastic Surgery in Boston, Massachusetts, agreed her facial changes "do not align with the typical presentation of a breast implant rupture."

While there have been reports of "more generalized symptoms, such as fatigue, joint pain, or nausea," he noted facial issues are not a "recognized or common consequence of implant rupture."

"I am not aware of documented cases where a ruptured breast implant directly caused facial disfigurement," Dr. Lee added.