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Missing Scientist Found Dead in National Forest Sparks Homicide Theory After Eerie 'New Evidence' Is Discovered

Melissa Casias' body was found near a hiking trail in New Mexico.
Source: Facebook/Family of Melissa Casias

Melissa Casias' body was found near a hiking trail in New Mexico.

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July 17 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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An independent search for answers after a missing nuclear lab worker's body was discovered deep in New Mexico's Carson National Forest has unearthed a trove of chilling new questions about her cause of death, RadarOnline.com can report.

A lawyer for the family of Melissa Casias, who vanished in June 2025 and was found dead 11 months later, said the shocking findings were made nearly a month after New Mexico State Police had officially declared the crime scene clear, and removed her skeletal remains for medical examination.

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The Search for The Truth

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Her family questioned the official report that she killed herself.
Source: facebook

Her family questioned the official report that she killed herself.

Not satisfied with the official investigation, the Casias family and volunteers scoured the remote terrain themselves last month, and uncovered bones, torn and bloody clothing, and strands of hair that were not collected by police when the 53-year-old's body was found on May 28.

They also found shredded paper, which relatives believe has Casias's handwriting on it, and what appears to be a tobacco pouch. Casias reportedly did not use tobacco.

As for the hair, while its exact origins are yet to be determined, the family attorney noted that it appeared to be horse hair and theorized that the body of Casias may have been taken to this location by an unknown suspect.

"In my mind, when you see that, you kind of go, okay, well, I could see that you would need a horse to get her up there if you were moving a body, for instance, because how (would you) otherwise do that," David Adams of Parnall and Adams Law told the Daily Mail.

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Was Foul Play Involved in Melissa Casias's Death?

The final image of Casias alive came from a surveillance camera three miles from her home.
Source: facebook

The final image of Casias alive came from a surveillance camera three miles from her home.

Adams said the more digging they do, the greater the family doubts speculation Casias took her own life.

"There seemed to be a separate narrative taking place that somehow she wanted to be missing and that she had other places that she would be," said Adams.

The new discoveries have thrown wrinkles in the case, with Adams slamming investigators and their credibility, especially if it is found that Casias was the victim of foul play.

"'There becomes a question of a chain of custody," he explained. "Could law enforcement have spat a tobacco pouch in the crime scene? I mean, certainly possible. I mean, that would be an example of just poor training."

However, he continued, "If somebody actually did do that, I mean, it defeats every best practice regarding the crime scene and protecting the integrity of a crime scene."

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Doubts Melissa Casias Took Her Own Life

Her mysterious disappearance followed other strange vanishings of scientists.
Source: Facebook/Family of Melissa Casias

Her mysterious disappearance followed other strange vanishings of scientists.

Casias, an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, vanished from her Taos home in June 2025. Authorities said her purse, identification, and cell phones had all been left behind.

While it's not yet clear exactly how the 54-year-old died, there are reports her body was found propped up in a seated position against a tree. Most concerning, she apparently had a gunshot wound to the skull, and a gun was found nearby.

However, Casias' other two items could be a very telling sign, according to experts. Los Angeles Magazine contributor Lauren Conlin told NewsNation the personal items are "things that might indicate you're planning to stay alive," potentially shutting down suicide theories.

There were also other key components missing from the scene. Despite being found with a handgun, which her family claimed did not belong to her, there was no ammunition.

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Family members have more questions about what really happened.
Source: @FindMelissaMondragonCasias/Facebook

Family members have more questions about what really happened.

Casias was one of ten scientists who have recently gone went missing. She worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, a high-security research facility known for its critical role in creating the atomic bomb.

A private investigator hired by Casias' parents said the victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, information that was not publicly confirmed by police.

With their latest discoveries, family members are more confused than ever about what happened to her.

Said Adams: "The family really wasn't expecting to find any additional information, other than to just kind of finally have an idea of where her last resting grounds were, so they could kind of go pay their own respects, and it certainly turned out to be something much, much more."

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