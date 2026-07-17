Missing Scientist Found Dead in National Forest Sparks Homicide Theory After Eerie 'New Evidence' Is Discovered

Not satisfied with the official investigation, the Casias family and volunteers scoured the remote terrain themselves last month, and uncovered bones, torn and bloody clothing, and strands of hair that were not collected by police when the 53-year-old's body was found on May 28.

They also found shredded paper, which relatives believe has Casias's handwriting on it, and what appears to be a tobacco pouch. Casias reportedly did not use tobacco.

As for the hair, while its exact origins are yet to be determined, the family attorney noted that it appeared to be horse hair and theorized that the body of Casias may have been taken to this location by an unknown suspect.

"In my mind, when you see that, you kind of go, okay, well, I could see that you would need a horse to get her up there if you were moving a body, for instance, because how (would you) otherwise do that," David Adams of Parnall and Adams Law told the Daily Mail.