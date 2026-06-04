Missing U.S. Scientist Melissa Casias' Body Was Found 'Skeletonized and Propped Against Tree with Gunshot Wound' as Chilling Details Emerge About 54-Year-Old's Disappearance

Casias, an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, vanished from her Taos home in June 2025. Authorities said her purse, identification, and cell phones had all been left behind.

While it's not yet clear exactly how the 54-year-old died, there are reports her body was found propped up in a seated position against a tree. Most concerning, she apparently had a gunshot wound to the skull, and a gun was found nearby.

"Her body was found in a very remote area of the mountains that is not normally frequented by hikers," Thomas McNally, a former homicide detective who was investigating Casias’ disappearance for her family, told the Daily Mail. "I understand that the skeletonized remains were found sitting up against a tree with bleached clothing, sun-bleached clothing."

Police said the remains were discovered by a hiker, and have since been shipped to a lab to determine how she died.