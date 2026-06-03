Melissa Casias Found Dead: Scientist's Body Discovered Alongside Handgun in New Mexico — As More in Her Field Remain Missing

The Los Alamos National Laboratory is a high-security research facility known for its critical role in creating the atomic bomb.

Casias' disappearance was just one of 10 scientists who went missing or were found dead. Each individual was connected to high-security research.

"If the reports are accurate, these deaths and disappearances may represent a grave threat to U.S. national security and to U.S. personnel with access to scientific secrets," Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the committee, and Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) wrote in letters sent to agencies seeking information on behalf of the House Oversight Committee.