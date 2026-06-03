Melissa Casias Found Dead: Scientist's Body Discovered Alongside Handgun in New Mexico — As More in Her Field Remain Missing
June 3 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Melissa Casias, a 53-year-old administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, was found dead nearly one year after her disappearance.
The New Mexico State Police confirmed human remains were discovered on May 28, 2026, in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest. Alongside the remains, later identified as Casias', a handgun was recovered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Melissa Casias Is One of Several Scientists Who Went Missing
The Los Alamos National Laboratory is a high-security research facility known for its critical role in creating the atomic bomb.
Casias' disappearance was just one of 10 scientists who went missing or were found dead. Each individual was connected to high-security research.
"If the reports are accurate, these deaths and disappearances may represent a grave threat to U.S. national security and to U.S. personnel with access to scientific secrets," Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the committee, and Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) wrote in letters sent to agencies seeking information on behalf of the House Oversight Committee.
The cause and manner of Casias' death have not yet been determined. The police stated, "The remains will undergo further anthropological examination by (the Office of the Medical Investigator)."
Casias was reported missing after she failed to arrive to work and did not return home on June 26, 2025.
New Mexico police added, "Family later discovered that her personal belongings, including her purse, identification, and cell phones, had been left behind, prompting concern for her welfare and a missing person investigation."
Authorities launched an "extensive investigation" into the case, and it remains active.
The statement concluded, "The New Mexico State Police extend their deepest condolences to the Casias and Mondragon families during this difficult time."
Melissa Casias' Family Mourns With Public Statement
In response to Casias' body being discovered, her family offered a joint statement.
They wrote, “We confirm that the remains found in Rio Chiquito are Melissa. There will be more information to come, but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched."
"This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy, and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice," the statement concluded.
Trump's FBI Continues Search for Missing Scientists
The FBI committed just weeks ago to “spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists." Notably, the federal government did not find Casias' remains, but rather a local hiker who notified authorities.
President Trump called the missing scientists "pretty serious stuff" as authorities set out to determine if the disappearances were connected.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, now on maternity leave, previously told reporters, "the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist."
Bethany Stevens, the communications director at NASA, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to the investigation. She wrote on X, "NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists.
"At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able."