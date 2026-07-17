EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Summer of Pain' Exposed — 'His Diary is Completely Empty'
July 17 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in the midst of what insiders told RadarOnline.com is a "summer of pain," with the disgraced former prince's diary said to be virtually empty as he languishes in quiet exile at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Andrew, 66, was forced out of his longtime home, the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, last year after King Charles stripped him of his remaining titles and privileges amid continuing scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and an ongoing police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.
Disgraced Royal Trapped In Quiet Exile
Unlike working members of the royal family, he no longer carries out public engagements and has not appeared on the balcony or at major ceremonial events, leaving his official calendar bare and his public role effectively erased.
Since relocating, he has been seen only sporadically, usually while walking his dogs near Marsh Farm or moving between the farmhouse and nearby Wood Farm, where he briefly stayed while renovations were completed.
In recent months, Andrew has been conspicuously absent from cornerstone royal occasions, including Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he once processed in full regalia as a senior member of the order.
Even after stepping back from public life, he had previously continued to attend the private Garter lunch and investiture behind closed doors, but this year he was excluded altogether, underscoring the scale of his fall from grace.
King Charles Bans Brother From Big Events
His social circle has also visibly shrunk, with few friends or relatives seen visiting Marsh Farm and only one notable outing in recent weeks, when he joined his younger brother Edward and sister-in-law Sophie at horse trials, watching discreetly from a secluded area rather than mingling in public.
One royal source claimed: "We're now in what would normally be peak season for the family – weeks packed with engagements, ceremonies and public appearances – yet Andrew's calendar has been hollowed out to the point of vanishing.
"Instead of the usual stream of military events, charitable visits, and formal duties, there is virtually nothing scheduled for him at all. Day after day is being spent behind the walls at Marsh Farm, with no official role to speak of and almost no reason for him to step beyond the estate gates."
A second insider added: "The change in Andrew's circumstances is dramatic. Not so long ago, summer for Andrew meant a packed season of Trooping, Garter events, garden parties and state occasions – now his days are reduced to walking the dogs and keeping out of sight.
"What you're looking at is a man who has been pushed to the margins. There may be the odd private visit or discreet outing, but there is no formal role left for him in public life."
The source claimed, "It feels like a social banishment as much as a move to a new address. People think twice before being seen with him, and that reluctance only makes the empty spaces in his diary feel even more punishing. Andrew was used to being at the center of a busy household – staff coming and going, receptions, a constant flow of activity. Marsh Farm is smaller and much quieter, and that quiet is starting to weigh heavily on him."
Andrew's isolation has been compounded by a series of security scares near his Norfolk home, including an incident in which a balaclava-clad man allegedly threatened him while he was walking his dogs and a separate protest in which demonstrators climbed his fence.
He has reportedly been lobbying for taxpayer-funded protection to be restored, arguing his notoriety and the ongoing investigation into his conduct as trade envoy make him "more at risk" than other royals, despite his non-working status.