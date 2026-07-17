EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Summer of Pain' Exposed — 'His Diary is Completely Empty'

Unlike working members of the royal family, he no longer carries out public engagements and has not appeared on the balcony or at major ceremonial events, leaving his official calendar bare and his public role effectively erased.

Since relocating, he has been seen only sporadically, usually while walking his dogs near Marsh Farm or moving between the farmhouse and nearby Wood Farm, where he briefly stayed while renovations were completed.

In recent months, Andrew has been conspicuously absent from cornerstone royal occasions, including Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he once processed in full regalia as a senior member of the order.

Even after stepping back from public life, he had previously continued to attend the private Garter lunch and investiture behind closed doors, but this year he was excluded altogether, underscoring the scale of his fall from grace.