'I Hope He's Playing Her Grandpa:' Richard Gere, 76, Ripped for 48-Year Age Gap With Onscreen Actress in New Film

In real life, Gere has a huge 33-year age gap with his third wife, Alejandra Silva, who is 43 years old.

The pair began dating in 2014 and tied the knot four years later. The couple shares two young children, sons Alexander, 7, and James, 6,

Gere also has a 26-year-old son, Homer Gere, from his second marriage to actress Carey Lowell, 65.

The An Officer and a Gentleman star famously eloped to Las Vegas with supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1991, despite their 17-year age gap. Gere was 42, while the runway beauty was just 25. The pair had been dating for three years before tying the knot, but their marriage fizzled and ended in divorce in 1995.

Crawford told Vogue in 2013 that she didn't think the age difference would be as big an issue, but he quickly realized it was.

"I think a lot of what happened with Richard, and I was that I was still 22 and at 22 – as a young woman – I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be, and he was already 37," she told the publication.

"So in some ways, he knew that I was still growing and changing. I just didn't want to hear it from him because at 22, you think you know everything. You think you're already formed. And then you realize, 10 years later, that they were totally right."