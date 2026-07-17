EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Unlucky in Love — How Queen of Pop, 67, is 'Still Pining for English Ex Guy Ritchie'

Madonna previously lived in London during her marriage to filmmaker Ritchie, 57, before the pair divorced in 2008 after nearly eight years together.

The relocation also comes as she prepares to release her latest record, works on a planned Netflix series about her life following the collapse of her movie project with Universal, and considers schooling options in England for her 13-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere.

A source claimed: "Being back in London has stirred up a lot of emotions for Madonna because it was the place where she built a life with Guy. She's created plenty of new memories since the marriage ended, but it's impossible for her not to reflect on those years every time she's back in the city.

"Friends say she still looks back fondly on parts of that chapter, even though the relationship ultimately couldn't survive. It wasn't a perfect marriage, but there were happy times, and London will always remind her of the family they created together."

"In a way, she still pines for Guy," the insider claimed.