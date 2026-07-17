EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Unlucky in Love — How Queen of Pop, 67, is 'Still Pining for English Ex Guy Ritchie'
July 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Madonna has reignited memories of her years with former husband Guy Ritchie after relocating to London, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Queen of Pop still feels a deep connection to the life they once built together despite their long-ago divorce and bruising custody battles.
The 67-year-old singer has temporarily swapped New York for the British capital while finishing her new album with producer Stuart Price, saying the move allows her to work closely with him while also indulging her passion for Chelsea Football Club.
Madonna 'Still Pines for Guy'
Madonna previously lived in London during her marriage to filmmaker Ritchie, 57, before the pair divorced in 2008 after nearly eight years together.
The relocation also comes as she prepares to release her latest record, works on a planned Netflix series about her life following the collapse of her movie project with Universal, and considers schooling options in England for her 13-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere.
A source claimed: "Being back in London has stirred up a lot of emotions for Madonna because it was the place where she built a life with Guy. She's created plenty of new memories since the marriage ended, but it's impossible for her not to reflect on those years every time she's back in the city.
"Friends say she still looks back fondly on parts of that chapter, even though the relationship ultimately couldn't survive. It wasn't a perfect marriage, but there were happy times, and London will always remind her of the family they created together."
"In a way, she still pines for Guy," the insider claimed.
Madonna Explains London Move
Madonna has insisted that practical reasons were behind her move.
She explained: "I moved (to London) because I wanted to work with Stuart non-stop and not keep flying back and forth. We love football in this house. We are Chelsea fans, and it's a lot easier to go to games if you live in London.
"I like my house here, but I never stay anywhere more than three years. I get sick of it. After COVID, I went to New York. Now I'm in London. I like to move all the time."
The iconic singer also admitted the political climate had not encouraged her to remain in the United States.
She said: "Well, even here, America's so f----- up. We're not that far."
Another source said: "Nobody is suggesting Madonna wants to reunite with Guy, but returning to London has stirred plenty of nostalgia. Friends think she still associates the city with one of the happiest and most stable periods of her personal life."
Secret Song Heals Bitter Feud
Madonna also revealed she has repaired her relationship with eldest daughter Lourdes, 29, through songwriting.
"So many very important things have happened to me along the way. For instance, the song I wrote with my daughter, Lola," Madonna noted.
"She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship. It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.
"It just felt like I had a lot to get off my chest."
She also disclosed her long-planned biopic stalled after disagreements with Universal over financing before Netflix approached her about adapting her life as a series instead.
Icon Explains Toll Of Aging
Madonna has also spoken about the toll of aging.
She said, "I have a bad knee now. I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels, running on pavement, and doing tanga yoga.
"Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can't do that anymore. "So now I do Peloton bikes and the Versa Climber and high-intensity circuit training. I ride my bike outside a lot. I dance."
When asked why she doesn't have any gray hair, the Like a Virgin hitmaker replied, "I do. A little bit.
"It's there. I'm surprised I have any hair, based on all the bleaching I've done over the years."