EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's Biggest Career Fear Laid Bare After 'Jurassic Park' Star's Shock Pneumonia Death

The late Jurassic Park actor – killed by a bout of pneumonia aged 78 – shared his worries while filming Netflix's Untamed in Vancouver while promoting the second season of Australian courtroom drama The Twelve, in which he played barrister Brett Colby SC.

Sam Neill's fears Hollywood has lost sight of making great movies have resurfaced following his shock death from pneumonia, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the veteran star had become increasingly worried the modern film business now prioritizes billion-dollar franchises over quality storytelling.

Neill never hid his preference for character-driven cinema over modern blockbuster spectacles, previously criticizing the dominance of superhero franchises, despite making cameo appearances in recent Thor films.

A source who knew the star told us: "Sam saw enormous changes in the movie industry during his career. He died worrying the kinds of films he fell in love with – and starred in – were becoming harder to make because everything is driven by giant profits rather than memorable storytelling."

Neill's career spanned almost five decades across acclaimed films including My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Piano and Jurassic Park, and also spoke openly about recovering from stage-three blood cancer , which went into remission before his passing, while continuing to work at a relentless pace until his passing.

Speaking about the direction of Hollywood, Neill said: "People running studios really wanted to make good movies. They weren't so much interested in making hundreds of millions, or ideally billions, of dollars. They were just making movies – that's rare these days."

The actor said he remained deeply committed to his profession despite those concerns and has no desire to slow down, even after his battle with cancer.

Neill added: "I probably work more than I should, but that's because I enjoy it so much. The idea of not working fills me with dread. Some of it is to do with coming from a little place, the most obscure place in the world, as far from anything as you could get, and being asked to do something with an international dimension. How immensely seductive is that?"

Another source said: "Sam wasn't bitter about the business he went into, but he was very realistic. He believed audiences still want intelligent films, yet too many studios are chasing the next billion-dollar hit instead of taking creative risks. That's what genuinely concerned him."