EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's Biggest Career Fear Laid Bare After 'Jurassic Park' Star's Shock Pneumonia Death
July 17 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Sam Neill's fears Hollywood has lost sight of making great movies have resurfaced following his shock death from pneumonia, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the veteran star had become increasingly worried the modern film business now prioritizes billion-dollar franchises over quality storytelling.
The late Jurassic Park actor – killed by a bout of pneumonia aged 78 – shared his worries while filming Netflix's Untamed in Vancouver while promoting the second season of Australian courtroom drama The Twelve, in which he played barrister Brett Colby SC.
Late Star Claims Studios Only Care About Billions
Neill's career spanned almost five decades across acclaimed films including My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Piano and Jurassic Park, and also spoke openly about recovering from stage-three blood cancer, which went into remission before his passing, while continuing to work at a relentless pace until his passing.
A source who knew the star told us: "Sam saw enormous changes in the movie industry during his career. He died worrying the kinds of films he fell in love with – and starred in – were becoming harder to make because everything is driven by giant profits rather than memorable storytelling."
Neill never hid his preference for character-driven cinema over modern blockbuster spectacles, previously criticizing the dominance of superhero franchises, despite making cameo appearances in recent Thor films.
Neill Slammmed Hollywood Before Tragic Death
Speaking about the direction of Hollywood, Neill said: "People running studios really wanted to make good movies. They weren't so much interested in making hundreds of millions, or ideally billions, of dollars. They were just making movies – that's rare these days."
The actor said he remained deeply committed to his profession despite those concerns and has no desire to slow down, even after his battle with cancer.
Neill added: "I probably work more than I should, but that's because I enjoy it so much. The idea of not working fills me with dread. Some of it is to do with coming from a little place, the most obscure place in the world, as far from anything as you could get, and being asked to do something with an international dimension. How immensely seductive is that?"
Another source said: "Sam wasn't bitter about the business he went into, but he was very realistic. He believed audiences still want intelligent films, yet too many studios are chasing the next billion-dollar hit instead of taking creative risks. That's what genuinely concerned him."
Rejected Fame For Farming
Neill has long balanced international productions with projects in Australia and New Zealand, where he has remained based rather than relocating permanently to Los Angeles.
He previously explained he preferred raising his family away from Hollywood and found life outside the industry helped keep him grounded through farming and winemaking.
Despite becoming one of New Zealand's most celebrated actors and earning worldwide recognition through Jurassic Park, Neill consistently rejected the label of movie star, insisting he valued the craft of acting above celebrity.
He has also credited television's creative resurgence with providing actors greater opportunities than existed when he began his career, recalling film performers once avoided television because it was considered damaging to their reputations.
Reflecting on today's entertainment landscape, Neill said the work itself continues to inspire him, even as the business around it changes and the pursuit of artistic filmmaking becomes increasingly difficult.
Official Cause Of Death Confirmed By Agent
Neill died from pneumonia on Monday, July 13, at a hospital in Sydney, Australia.
His longtime agent, Philip Grenz, confirmed the official cause of death to clear up "inaccuracies and outright falsehoods" circulating in the media.
While Neill had a highly publicised battle with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (a rare blood cancer) starting in 2022, his family explicitly noted he remained cancer-free at the time of his death.
After initial chemotherapy treatments stopped working, Neill underwent a clinical trial using an advanced immunotherapy known as CAR T-cell therapy. In April 2026, he joyfully announced that he was in complete remission.
Neill's former partner, journalist Laura Tingle, has shared five years of intensive cancer treatments had deeply exhausted his body and left his immune system highly compromised.
Ultimately, his body was unable to recover from the severe lung infection.
Despite his health struggles, Neill remained remarkably active.
Over his final year, he managed his New Zealand winery, Two Paddocks, and filmed four projects back-to-back, all scheduled for posthumous release.
In the wake of his death, tributes flooded in globally from fans, world leaders, and Hollywood figures like Steven Spielberg, who remembered Neill for his iconic five-decade career spanning Jurassic Park, The Piano, and Peaky Blinders.
Per Neill's wishes, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand.