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Home > News > Jurassic World

Sam Neill's Cause of Death Revealed: Manager Breaks Silence after 'Jurassic Park' Star Died Months After Declaring he was 'Cancer-Free'

picture of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill's cause of death has been confirmed by his manager.

July 16 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

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Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died of pneumonia, his manager has confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Kiwi actor, 78, passed away just months after beating cancer, an illness he had been battling for several years.

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'Sam Passed Away From Pneumonia'

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picture of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

Neill's manager revealed how star died after being given permission by late star's family.

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His death was "sudden and unexpected" according to a family statement and now his manager Philip Grenz, after being given permission by Neill's loved ones, has opened up about exactly how the star died.

He said: "Sam passed away from pneumonia.

"Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

CAR-T therapy is a form of immunotherapy based on an individual's T cells and is used for several types of blood cancer.

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Just Filmed Four Projects 'Back-To-Back'

picture of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

The actor had been working intensely right up until his death, his manager added.

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He said Neill had filmed four projects "back-to-back" during the past year that are due to be released in the coming months.

Grenz added: "As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date.”

Following news of his death, Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg was one of the huge Hollywood names who paid tribute to the actor.

He said: "Sam was exceptionally collaborative.

"I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him.

"Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world."

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'The Next Great Adventure Begins'

picture of Jeff Goldblum
Source: MEGA

Jeff Goldblum joined his fellow 'Jurassic Park' co-stars in paying tribute to Neill.

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In her tribute, Dern said: "Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love, always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr Alan Grant."

Goldblum said: "The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever."

RadarOnline.com recently told how Neill spent the final years of his life single, admitting he sometimes felt "a bit lonely" after the end of his relationship with Australian journalist Laura Tingle.

Away from the screen, he found happiness during a three-year relationship with ABC global affairs editor Tingle, 65, before the pair amicably separated in 2021.

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picture of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

Neill felt 'lonely' after split from girlfriend Laura Tingle.

A source close to the former couple claimed: "Sam and Laura's relationship ended with genuine warmth rather than bitterness. There was never any animosity between them, and they continued to care deeply about one another after they went their separate ways.

"Although Sam embraced the fact he was single again and rarely complained about it, there were times, particularly during his cancer treatment, when he admitted the quiet could be difficult. He missed having someone by his side through the tougher days, but he never looked back on the relationship with anything other than gratitude."

Hours after news of Neill's death emerged, Tingle paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, sharing previously unseen photographs and videos from their relationship.

Alongside images of the pair embracing on boat trips, relaxing on beaches, enjoying evenings out and visiting Neill's New Zealand winery, she wrote: "Sweet dreams, darling Sam."

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