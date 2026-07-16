Sam Neill's Cause of Death Revealed: Manager Breaks Silence after 'Jurassic Park' Star Died Months After Declaring he was 'Cancer-Free'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Kiwi actor, 78, passed away just months after beating cancer , an illness he had been battling for several years.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died of pneumonia, his manager has confirmed.

Neill's manager revealed how star died after being given permission by late star's family.

His death was "sudden and unexpected" according to a family statement and now his manager Philip Grenz, after being given permission by Neill's loved ones, has opened up about exactly how the star died.

He said: "Sam passed away from pneumonia.

"Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

CAR-T therapy is a form of immunotherapy based on an individual's T cells and is used for several types of blood cancer.