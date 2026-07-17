EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Alleged Graveyard Found — Zorro Ranch Bombshell as Chilling Photos Show Grave-Like Plots at Pedo's Sprawling Lair
July 17 2026, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET
Investigators tasked with unraveling Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s-x trafficking empire have made a chilling discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after they uncovered a series of grave-like plots where the billionaire pedophile is suspected of burying alleged victims.
Armed with drones and cadaver dogs, officials with the New Mexico Department of Justice searched Epstein's massive Zorro Ranch and the surrounding hillsides, hunting for any sign of human remains.
Secrets of the Zorro Ranch
The sweeping search was launched earlier this year after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files, including a November 2019 email received by local radio host Eddy Aragon three months after the 66-yearold billionaire was found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.
"This is way beyond just burying bodies at Zorro Ranch. This is something far more macabre and strange than you think or have thought of," Aragon told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.
The email, which also referenced the financier’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of s-x trafficking and related offenses, read: "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?"
"Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s-x," claimed the email, which demanded bitcoin payments for additional information.
The email then lists seven links said to be "video footage of Jeffrey Epstein", which include "s-x video with minor", "underage girl s-x video" and "underage girl rape fantasy video."
Jeffrey Epstein's Quest for 'More Perfect Humans'
Two New Mexico state legislators apparently also received an email claiming multiple burial plots at Zorro Ranch had been uncovered and "dug up."
Sources say Epstein used the ranch as a so-called baby factory to seed the Earth with what he believed would be more perfect humans, and allegedly buried victims of his deadly games and bizarre experiments on the property.
Child sexual abuse material was also allegedly produced at the ranch, which once featured a bizarre labyrinthine garden that has since been reduced to a massive hole in the ground.
This Could Upend the Epstein Investigation
Epstein bought Zorro Ranch in 1993 from Bruce King, a former New Mexico governor. The 13 square miles of high desert include a 26,700-square foot luxury estate, guest lodges, staff dwellings and several outbuildings.
It had not previously been subject to the same level of scrutiny as Epstein's other properties in New York, South Florida and the Caribbean.
A former investigator familiar with s-- trafficking cases said the burial allegations significantly raises the stakes.
They said: "If even part of this account is corroborated – particularly the claim that women died during encounters and were secretly buried – then investigators would have to consider the possibility that Epstein was operating as a serial killer, not just a serial abuser. That changes the entire scope of what we think we know about him."
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'Deeply Concerning' Discoveries
A senior law enforcement source said the language in the email was "deeply concerning."
"Strangulation is one of the clearest indicators of lethal intent in violent sexual cases," the source said. "When you see repeated references to it and allegations of concealed bodies, you cannot rule out homicide. Detectives will be looking at whether there was a pattern."
A separate legal analyst briefed on the document release said the claims, if substantiated, could reopen questions about how many victims there may have been.
"The public narrative has focused on trafficking and abuse. But if deaths occurred and were covered up, then we are potentially looking at a serial killing framework," the analyst explained. "Prosecutors would have to examine whether there were multiple incidents tied to the same offender over time."