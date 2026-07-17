EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Alleged Graveyard Found — Zorro Ranch Bombshell as Chilling Photos Show Grave-Like Plots at Pedo's Sprawling Lair

The sweeping search was launched earlier this year after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files, including a November 2019 email received by local radio host Eddy Aragon three months after the 66-yearold billionaire was found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

"This is way beyond just burying bodies at Zorro Ranch. This is something far more macabre and strange than you think or have thought of," Aragon told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.

The email, which also referenced the financier’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of s-x trafficking and related offenses, read: "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?"

"Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s-x," claimed the email, which demanded bitcoin payments for additional information.

The email then lists seven links said to be "video footage of Jeffrey Epstein", which include "s-x video with minor", "underage girl s-x video" and "underage girl rape fantasy video."