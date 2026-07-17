EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Totally Cut' Andrew's Daughters Off Amid Their Friendship With Harry and Meghan, Source Claims

Harry and Meghan sparked drama when they officially left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

Since then, they've distanced themselves from the royal family even further by sharing private stories and allegations about certain members of the family in their tell-all docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.

This is part of why Eugenie and Beatrice's friendships with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been counted as "a black mark against them," according to the source.

"They’re no longer trusted and have been branded as backstabbers and traitors," the source shared.