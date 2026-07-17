EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Totally Cut' Andrew's Daughters Off Amid Their Friendship With Harry and Meghan, Source Claims
July 17 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla once "totally cut" off disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters over fears they were feeding private information to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a source.
When Kate Middleton was battling cancer, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were reportedly not even asked to help fill in for her at royal events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Loyal Through 'Thick and Thin'
"Eugenie and Beatrice are very close to Harry, and both stayed loyal to him and Meghan through thick and thin," added the source in a resurfaced interview. "Now the chickens have come home to roost."
Camilla's decision left Andrew's daughters "very upset," the source claimed.
"But that’s not holding water with Camilla or her stepson, future king William, who’ve formed an unlikely alliance to cut Harry and Meghan off at the knees," the source continued. "Both believe Harry and Meghan wouldn’t know as much as they do if it weren’t for Beatrice and Eugenie, even if the girls leaked secret details by accident!"
'They're No Longer Trusted'
Harry and Meghan sparked drama when they officially left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.
Since then, they've distanced themselves from the royal family even further by sharing private stories and allegations about certain members of the family in their tell-all docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.
This is part of why Eugenie and Beatrice's friendships with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been counted as "a black mark against them," according to the source.
"They’re no longer trusted and have been branded as backstabbers and traitors," the source shared.
Andrew's Wild Scandals Affect His Daughters
Still, closeness with Harry and Meghan may not be the worst thing for Eugenie and Beatrice, considering their father's rampant scandals.
"An alliance with the Sussexes gives the girls a bolt-hole if their father’s s-- scandal gets even more out of hand. Andrew just can’t put the Epstein thing behind him, and it keeps dragging Bea and Eugenie down."
Most recently, Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct while holding public office for allegedly sharing sensitive trade envoy documents with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused of behaving inappropriately toward a woman attending the Royal Ascot in 2002.
He's denied all allegations.
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Andrew's scandals have left some wondering if the princesses will opt to follow in the Sussexes' footsteps more seriously and "get involved with them in more of a business capacity."
"If Eugenie and Beatrice jump on board, there’s no doubt it would get a lot of people’s backs up in England and solidify all those accusations about them being spies for the Sussexes, which they scoff at," noted the source.
"At the end of the day, their consciences are clear, and they refuse to turn their backs on a beloved cousin and his wife just because they didn’t fit into the royal way of life," the source continued. "At least that appears to be the story they’re telling – but Camilla, the king and William are spinning a different version and they’re the ones who hold all the cards."