EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Royal Purge — Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Face Losing Free Palace Perks' After Dad Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal
July 8 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
The vibe between William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was as dreary as the weather at the June 6 wedding of fellow cousin Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, after William gave Beatrice a polite kiss on the cheek when they arrived at the All Saints' Church in Gloucestershire, England, the future king and queen kept their distance from the two women, even going so far as to actively avoid them during the big event.
Royal Housing Perks Exposed
The snub came as no surprise to royal watchers.
The day before, the UK's National Audit Office released the findings of an investigation into royal residences. The probe, prompted by the luxe accommodations long held by their disgraced dad, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at the Royal Lodge amid his ties to the convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealed some shocking news about the former prince's daughters: King Charles III pays the rent for Beatrice's St. James Palace apartment and Eugenie's Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, a perk usually reserved for working royals.
News of the free lodging sent shockwaves around the internet — and within the royal family.
Now the sisters are being called freeloaders and drawing unfavorable comparisons to their dodgy dad and their mom, the so-called "Socialite Grifter" Sarah Ferguson, both of whom repeatedly profited from their royal ties.
"The level of outrage has shaken Beatrice and Eugenie," said an insider. "The girls are desperate to hold onto their royal connection. Being cast aside like their parents is their ultimate nightmare."
Family Scandals Resurface
Adding insult to injury, neither sister is hurting for money, and the free London spreads are used for little more than the occasional crash pad. Beatrice, 37, a successful private equity analyst, and her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42 parents to daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1 — own a $4.6million home in the Cotswolds, while art director Eugenie, 36, and her marketing exec husband Jack Brooksbank, 40 — parents to sons August, 5, and Ernie, 3, with a third child on the way — split their time between England and their $4.8million villa in Portugal.
The girls grew up amid their parents' questionable financial decisions.
Sarah, 66 — who's reportedly been hiding out at spas in Switzerland and Ireland — infamously got caught in a sting operation offering access to Andrew, also 66, in exchange for $750,000, and documents show she repeatedly asked Epstein, who committed suicide in jail in 2019, for money — she eventually publicly apologized for accepting $24,000 from him in 2011.
Despite splitting from Andrew in 1992, Fergie leveraged her royal standing to land TV hosting gigs and ad campaigns and publish kids' books and two memoirs.
As the new audit findings also show, Andrew had been making money by subletting cottages at Royal Lodge, where he paid nominal rent for 22 years, to staffers.
He was also known to use taxpayer-funded private jets for lavish personal trips under the guise of official business. Charles forced him to relocate to the more modest Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in February.
Later that month, he was arrested and released as part of an investigation into misconduct in public office.
An insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have definitely learned from the best when it comes to scoring freebies and using their status for maximum gain."
Prince William Wants Change
William is furious.
"He thinks it's egregious for non-working royals to be feasting off the royal pie like this," said the source.
He has plans to slim down the monarchy once he's king, though Charles — who's paying the rent with his own money, the majority of which comes from the Duchy of Lancaster — may beat him to the punch.
"Charles needs to trim the fat, and nixing Beatrice and Eugenie's free rent is a no-brainer," said the insider.
Beatrice and Eugenie were thrilled to score an invite to the wedding of Princess Anne's son (their last royal outing was at Christmas), but the welcome mat may soon be tossed away.
"They're powerless," said the insider. "So their only option is to ride it out and hope for the best."