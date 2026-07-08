EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Royal Purge — Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Face Losing Free Palace Perks' After Dad Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

Adding insult to injury, neither sister is hurting for money, and the free London spreads are used for little more than the occasional crash pad. Beatrice, 37, a successful private equity analyst, and her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42 parents to daughters Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1 — own a $4.6million home in the Cotswolds, while art director Eugenie, 36, and her marketing exec husband Jack Brooksbank, 40 — parents to sons August, 5, and Ernie, 3, with a third child on the way — split their time between England and their $4.8million villa in Portugal.

The girls grew up amid their parents' questionable financial decisions.

Sarah, 66 — who's reportedly been hiding out at spas in Switzerland and Ireland — infamously got caught in a sting operation offering access to Andrew, also 66, in exchange for $750,000, and documents show she repeatedly asked Epstein, who committed suicide in jail in 2019, for money — she eventually publicly apologized for accepting $24,000 from him in 2011.

Despite splitting from Andrew in 1992, Fergie leveraged her royal standing to land TV hosting gigs and ad campaigns and publish kids' books and two memoirs.

As the new audit findings also show, Andrew had been making money by subletting cottages at Royal Lodge, where he paid nominal rent for 22 years, to staffers.

He was also known to use taxpayer-funded private jets for lavish personal trips under the guise of official business. Charles forced him to relocate to the more modest Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in February.

Later that month, he was arrested and released as part of an investigation into misconduct in public office.

An insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have definitely learned from the best when it comes to scoring freebies and using their status for maximum gain."