Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Backlash After Living Rent-Free in Palaces for Years While Performing No Royal Duties and Enjoying Jetset Lifestyles

Disgraced Andrew Windsor 's two daughters have been secretly subsidized for decades by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now by their uncle, King Charles .

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing a huge backlash for living in palaces for years rent-free, without performing any royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles has ensured their deal with the late Queen Elizabeth has been maintained after her death.

Prince William is rumored to be upset his cousins have been afforded such privilege, despite being non-working royals.

Insiders claim the arrangement for Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, was put in place during the reign of the Queen, who was very fond of her granddaughters, and the King had agreed to honor it.

And that's despite having their own careers, high-flying husbands, and multimillion-dollar homes of their own elsewhere, which is bound to spark questions about why they could not pay their own way.

Although neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has been accused of wrongdoing, royal insiders said the fallout has fundamentally altered how the future King William and his wife Kate view their place within the monarchy.

Radar previously told of William's plans to phase out the sisters , especially after they became embroiled in their father's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A source told The Daily Mail : "William loves his cousins but firmly believes that only 'working royals' should receive the benefits of being members of the Royal Family."

When he becomes king, William wants to introduce a "slimmed down" monarchy whereby these sorts of arrangements with particular royals on the fringes will end.

A source close to the Wales household claimed William, 43, views the princesses' public presence as potentially undermining his efforts to modernize and protect the monarchy as a brand.

The insider added, "William's feeling is that the monarchy simply cannot survive mixed messaging when it comes to the York scandal and the damage it has done to public confidence.

"He believes there has to be a very visible and consistent separation between the institution and anyone connected to that fallout, even indirectly. From his perspective, allowing Beatrice and Eugenie to continue appearing at major royal occasions, mingling with senior royals, and participating in prestigious public events risks blurring the boundaries the family has spent years trying to establish.

"He worries the public could begin to think the palace is quietly rehabilitating the Yorks by the back door, and that would undermine everything he is trying to build for the future of the Crown," the source noted.