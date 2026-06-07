EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Furious Calls to Reimburse Taxpayers As He's Mired in Shameful New Royal 'Rental Scam' Scandal
June 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Royal pariah Andrew Windsor is facing mounting calls to repay money to the public purse after a government report revealed he received income from subletting cottages on the grounds of his former $40million Royal Lodge home despite paying only a nominal rent on the sprawling royal estate for two decades.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, is at the center of renewed scrutiny following the publication of a National Audit Office report examining property arrangements between the Royal Family and The Crown Estate.
Andrew Windsor Faces New Royal Cash Row
The findings disclosed three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor were sublet, with rental income paid to Andrew.
The revelation comes months after he was ordered to leave the sprawling property, and amid wider questions over discounted rental arrangements involving other members of the Royal Family, including Andrew's princess daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.
Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker raged: "The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury.
"It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties."
He added, "The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."
Critics Brand It Rental Sham
A constitutional source said the latest disclosure about Andrew's finances was likely to reignite debate over whether royal property arrangements provide sufficient value for taxpayers, particularly when private income can be generated from publicly scrutinized estates.
Another royal insider told us critics would inevitably question why income linked to Crown Estate property was allowed to flow to Andrew rather than being returned directly to the estate itself, and said it would be branded a "royal rental sham" by the public.
The source added transparency around rental arrangements, which had become increasingly important as public scrutiny of royal spending intensified.
According to the National Audit Office report, "Three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate were also sublet with income generated from subletting payable to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor."
Royal sources insisted the arrangement did not generate a profit and said rents charged on the cottages were intended only to cover maintenance costs and expenses associated with housing staff on the estate.
While Andrew was permitted to determine the rental levels, neither the amounts charged nor the costs incurred have been publicly disclosed.
Andrew's subletting arrangement ended in April.
Since February, he has been living at the far humbler Marsh Farm home on King Charles' Sandringham estate, with his living arrangements understood to be funded by the 77-year-old monarch.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Rent Questions
The audit report also highlighted discounted rental arrangements for Beatrice and Eugenie, who remain princesses despite not being working royals.
Until this year, rental assessments for their homes were based on older market valuations.
Current rents are estimated at 64 percent of 2026 market value for Eugenie's Ivy Cottage residence and 68% of this year's market value for Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace.
Sources close to the royal household said rents for both properties are paid by the King rather than through taxpayer-funded mechanisms.
The report also detailed housing arrangements for William, Prince of Wales, 43, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, who pay around $411,000 annually for their Windsor residence under a 20-year lease agreement.
Responding to the findings, Buckingham Palace said: "We are grateful for this report, which is in line with The Royal Household's commitment to transparency."