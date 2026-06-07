EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Furious Calls to Reimburse Taxpayers As He's Mired in Shameful New Royal 'Rental Scam' Scandal

The findings disclosed three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor were sublet, with rental income paid to Andrew.

The revelation comes months after he was ordered to leave the sprawling property, and amid wider questions over discounted rental arrangements involving other members of the Royal Family, including Andrew's princess daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker raged: "The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury.

"It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties."

He added, "The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."