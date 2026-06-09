EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Evicts Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie! Monarch 'Has Already Written' to Andrew's Kids Telling Them They're Barred From Freebie Royal Homes

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old monarch has instructed aides to review the use of royal residences occupied by members of the wider family.

King Charles has begun moves to end housing arrangements enjoyed by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie , with officials said to have written to both women urging them to seek alternative accommodation in London as the monarch continues efforts to reshape the royal estate.

Beatrice, 37, currently has access to an apartment at St James's Palace, while Eugenie, 36, is linked to accommodation within the Kensington Palace estate. Palace insiders told us royal officials first contacted the sisters last year and repeated the request several months ago, encouraging them to make other arrangements during visits to London.

The move comes amid King Charles' wider plans to streamline royal operations and make more efficient use of palace properties.

A palace aide said: "Senior royal officials have made it increasingly clear that the accommodation arrangements currently enjoyed by Beatrice and Eugenie are not viewed as a permanent entitlement. The sisters were informed that, as part of a wider reassessment of how royal properties are allocated and utilized, they should begin exploring other options for when they need a base in London.

"There is a growing feeling within the household that palace residences need to be used in a way that better reflects the King's long-term plans for the institution.

"Those involved insist this is not about punishing either princess or making a statement about their personal conduct. The decision is being framed internally as an administrative and operational matter linked to broader changes taking place across the royal estate. However, nobody is pretending the implications are insignificant."