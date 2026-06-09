EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Evicts Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie! Monarch 'Has Already Written' to Andrew's Kids Telling Them They're Barred From Freebie Royal Homes
June 9 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
King Charles has begun moves to end housing arrangements enjoyed by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with officials said to have written to both women urging them to seek alternative accommodation in London as the monarch continues efforts to reshape the royal estate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old monarch has instructed aides to review the use of royal residences occupied by members of the wider family.
Palace Move Shakes York Sisters
Beatrice, 37, currently has access to an apartment at St James's Palace, while Eugenie, 36, is linked to accommodation within the Kensington Palace estate. Palace insiders told us royal officials first contacted the sisters last year and repeated the request several months ago, encouraging them to make other arrangements during visits to London.
The move comes amid King Charles' wider plans to streamline royal operations and make more efficient use of palace properties.
A palace aide said: "Senior royal officials have made it increasingly clear that the accommodation arrangements currently enjoyed by Beatrice and Eugenie are not viewed as a permanent entitlement. The sisters were informed that, as part of a wider reassessment of how royal properties are allocated and utilized, they should begin exploring other options for when they need a base in London.
"There is a growing feeling within the household that palace residences need to be used in a way that better reflects the King's long-term plans for the institution.
"Those involved insist this is not about punishing either princess or making a statement about their personal conduct. The decision is being framed internally as an administrative and operational matter linked to broader changes taking place across the royal estate. However, nobody is pretending the implications are insignificant."
Why Charles Wants Change
The palace aide added: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, losing access to these arrangements would mark a symbolic shift in their status and underline the reality that they are no longer regarded as central figures within the working structure of the monarchy.
"There is also an acceptance behind palace walls that these changes will inevitably fuel speculation about where the York family now fits into King Charles' vision for a slimmer and more streamlined Royal Family. While officials may describe the move as practical housekeeping, it sends a powerful message about priorities and about who is expected to occupy royal properties in the years ahead."
Officials are said to be considering converting Beatrice's apartment into expanded office space as part of plans to accommodate growing household operations.
Eugenie's cottage, meanwhile, is thought to be viewed as suitable accommodation for a senior member of staff because security restrictions would make commercial rental difficult.
Anne Steps In To Defend Nieces
The developments have coincided with growing concern from Princess Anne, 75, over what she is said to see as the increasing marginalization of her nieces following the fallout from controversies surrounding their father, the former Prince Andrew, 66, and his association with pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Beatrice and Eugenie were notably absent from several major royal occasions in recent months, including the Chelsea Flower Show in London, and reports have suggested they will not be included among members of the Royal Family appearing at Royal Ascot this summer.
One source said: "Anne's view is that Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively become collateral damage in a situation that was never of their making. She believes they have carried themselves with remarkable grace through years of uncomfortable headlines and public scrutiny, yet continue to face consequences for controversies linked to other members of the family rather than anything they have personally done.
"From Anne's perspective, there is a real sense of injustice about the way the sisters are being basically frozen out of the family now. She feels they have remained loyal to the institution, avoided creating problems and worked hard to maintain their own reputations, but are still finding doors quietly closing in front of them because of circumstances completely outside their control."
Anne And Camilla At Odds
The insider added Anne is particularly troubled by what she sees as efforts to distance the sisters from key royal engagements and public events.
According to palace sources, Anne's stance has created tension with Queen Camilla, 78, who is said to favor a more limited public role for members of the York branch of the family.
A palace source said: "Anne has never been the sort of person to simply nod along with a decision she believes is wrong. Throughout her life she has built a reputation for speaking her mind, and if she feels someone is being treated unjustly, she is more than willing to voice her concerns, regardless of how unpopular that may make her in certain circles."
The latest disagreement comes against the backdrop of ongoing debate over Andrew's future position within the monarchy, with reports suggesting Anne and Prince Edward, 62, have both advocated a more compassionate approach toward the Duke of York behind palace walls.