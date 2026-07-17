EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Claims He Was 'Extorted' in 1993 Sexual Misconduct With a Minor Lawsuit — 'It Did Not Interrupt My Career and It Did Not Stop People Putting Me In Positions of Power’

The director insisted the lawsuit in Minnesota was an attempt at "extortion," in grand jury testimony audio obtained by Radar.

As he explained to the grand jury, who ultimately indicted him on the 2026 charges, "In Minnesota, I was accused of trying to kiss a 17-year-old and then having her fired, and from that sprang a big lawsuit aimed at (entertainment studio) Castle Rock and (film studio) Columbia. Maybe that was the studio on that."

The lawsuit revolved around an extra, identified only as R.M. in the lawsuit obtained by Radar, on the set of his movie Little Big League (1993).

In the lawsuit, the attorneys for the woman claimed, "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."

She further alleged he got her drunk before fondling her b------ and put his foot into his crotch in an effort to force her into s--.

Busfield denied the allegations back then, throwing a defamation lawsuit back at the law firm of Messerli & Kramer. However, U.S. District Judge James Ideman ordered the actor to pay nearly $150,000 to the Minneapolis law firm to cover the cost of their defense.