Timothy Busfield Tells Judge He's 'Canceled' After Child Sex Abuse Charges Ended his Acting Career
July 16 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield says his career is over after being "canceled" due to child s-x abuse allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former The West Wing alum, 69, told a 12-member grand jury that he can no longer find work, and he's desperately hoping his wife's business doesn't bomb due to his scandal.
'Everybody In My Life Is Done'
Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, who is the co-founder of lifestyle brand Modern Prairie, has stuck by her husband through his ordeal.
Busfield was indicted in February on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between late 2022 and early 2024 when he was working as a director and producer on The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico.
According to court documents obtained by USA TODAY from the district attorney's office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, through a public records request, Busfield said: "My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge."
"These two criminals (the boys' parents) have ruined me. And my wife and her business, I'm not going to break that," he claimed.
Busfield told a grand jury that he didn’t touch the twin boys inappropriately and accused their parents of manufacturing the abuse and manipulating their children to tell the lie as part of a revenge plot against him for dropping them from the fourth season of the Fox series.
Their departure saw them lose out on their $30,000 combined salary per episode.
In testimony that spanned more than two hours, Busfield repeatedly apologized for veering off topic, admitted being nervous, and acknowledged "this is all very real and the stakes are very high."
Timothy Busfield's Career Falls Apart
He added: "My career's done. I'm, I'm canceled. I'll never, I don't, I'll never work again just based on people's fear that I would do this again, and even if it wasn't true, I'm done.
"I've lost TV shows, a movie they've digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I'm done. This is not about me or a pity thing."
A 12-member grand jury met on February 5 in Albuquerque and listened to just over four hours of testimony from Albuquerque Police Officer Marvin Brown and Busfield.
They did not ask to interview more witnesses and returned the indictment that afternoon.
Busfield's lawyer, Larry Stein, previously said in a statement that "the indictment was not unexpected" and maintained Busfield is innocent.
The Field of Dreams actor hasn’t spoken publicly about the case. A video obtained by TMZ in January showed him promising to "confront these lies."
His team filed a motion on June 18 asking the court to throw out the indictment, arguing that the prosecution did not present a fair and impartial case and misstated the law to the grand jury.
A trial date has been set for May 2027.