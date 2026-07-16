Timothy Busfield Tells Judge He's 'Canceled' After Child Sex Abuse Charges Ended his Acting Career

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, who is the co-founder of lifestyle brand Modern Prairie, has stuck by her husband through his ordeal.

Busfield was indicted in February on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between late 2022 and early 2024 when he was working as a director and producer on The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico.

According to court documents obtained by USA TODAY from the district attorney's office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, through a public records request, Busfield said: "My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge."