Timothy Busfield Asks Judge to Dismiss Indictment in Child Sexual Abuse Trial

Timothy Busfield has asked a judge to dismiss the grand jury indictment against him in the actor's child sexual abuse trial. RadarOnline.com can reveal The West Wing star, 69, filed a motion this week as he continues to fight the charges.

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Attorney's Harsh Words In Filing

Source: MEGA Civil attorney, Stanton 'Larry' Stein, reiterated Busfield is 'innocent.'

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In a statement, his civil attorney, Stanton "Larry" Stein, addressed the filing, writing: "Timothy Busfield is innocent. "This motion describes egregious prosecutorial misconduct during grand jury proceedings, thereby preventing the jurors from hearing testimony, witnesses and evidence even after repeated requests by the grand jury itself." Busfield's attorney's statement went on to allege: "The government repressed and suppressed exculpatory evidence, misstated the law and failed in the most basic due process afforded any person under either Constitutional or State laws designed to protect actual innocence from abuse of government power."

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'Cannot Be Proven At Trial'

Source: MEGA Busfield's attorney has previously slammed the case against his client.

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The new filing comes months after a Bernalillo County grand jury indicted Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, District Attorney Sam Bregman announced on Feb. 6. The four third-degree felony charges stem from alleged incidents in October 2022 and September 2023, according to court documents. Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four counts on Feb. 10. Following the indictment, Stein told People that the development was "not unexpected." "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial,” he said at the time. "The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State's evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure. This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law."

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Independant Probe 'Unable to Corroborate' Allegations

Source: MEGA An independent investigation against actor proved fruitless.

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"Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors," he added The actor's bid to toss out the indictment comes after RadarOnline.com told how a third-party contractor claimed they were "unable to corroborate" the claims against him. In the confidential report, Solomon Law documented their process, including interviews with key individuals on the The Cleaning Lady set — where the alleged abuse took place. According to the report, Warner Bros. received two anonymous complaints in February 2025 regarding alleged incidents from late 2024. The first complainant alleged Busfield "entered (the Hair and Make-Up Department) and kissed a minor male on the face as the minor was getting a haircut."

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Source: MEGA Busfield, here with actress wife Melissa Gilbert, denied all allegations against him.

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Further, they alleged there were pictures of Busfield "tickling and caressing the head and body of minor boys, obviously drunk," and Busfield "drinks in his trailer." Months later, police video footage, obtained by Radar, showed a heartbreaking reaction from a father who saw photos of his children with Busfield. A second complainant claimed: "Busfield asked a parent to wait outside an office and took the minor into the office and closed the door for an audition." The complainant was reminded of the alleged incident due to “chatter on set with the resurfacing of Busfield's SA allegations." Warner Bros. independent investigation began in March with a series of 10 individuals, including Busfield, interviewed. "None of the witnesses (the investigator) interviewed were aware of any such claims or behavior by Mr. Busfield," the report claimed.

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Source: MEGA Busfield was arrested in early 2026.

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However, the investigator did note one moment of interest with actress Elodie Yung, who claimed to grow close to a parent of the alleged victims. The investigator noted that Yung showed her "a photo she had taken onset with her twin boys standing on either side of Mr. Busfield with his arms around them." The parent allegedly expressed, "Mr. Busfield was behaving inappropriately in the photo," which Yung did not believe. She found the parents' comment "weird." The investigator added that Yung "was so uncomfortable by it that she has since 'distanced' herself from the family."

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Source: MEGA Busfield is best known for his role on 'The West Wing.'