EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Olivia Newton-John Broke John Travolta's Heart Revealed Nearly 48 Years on From Their Romance

Until her death at age 73 in August 2022, the Xanadu star was left to wonder what could have been. As she recalled in her 2019 memoir, sparks flew right away on set. "When we walked inside the room together, it was magic, and everyone saw it," Newton-John wrote. "Yes, we really liked each other and there was an attraction."

While the twosome often played into rumors of a real-life romance – even sharing a steamy smooch at the official after-party following the premiere of Grease – they long denied dating, insisting they were each involved with other people during filming. However, their costars, including Didi Conn, were left unconvinced.

The actress, who portrayed Frenchy in the hit flick, recalls John being very into Newton-John. As Conn tells it, the leading man pulled his counterpart in for the "juiciest kiss" in one cut scene – and Newton-John wasn't mad about it.

"You see for a moment she's surprised, and then she responds. It's juicy, and it's great," said Conn, 74.

"They weren't acting in that moment. It was like he had his chance and he was going to take it. It was real – it really was." (Director Randal Kleiser toyed with the idea of having the pair kiss one more time – in the last scene of the movie when their car goes airborne – but ultimately decided against it.)

Newton-John had always been Travolta's dream girl. "If you were a young man in the '70s, and I'm sure many of you were out there, if you remember that album cover of Olivia with that blue shirt on, with those big blue eyes staring right at you, every boy's, every man's dream was, 'Oh, I'd love for that girl to be my girlfriend,'" he gushed.