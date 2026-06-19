EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks Reveals Why He Fears He's Headed for Hell as Country Crooner Continues to Be Rocked by Rape Allegation
June 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Garth Brooks has declared he fears God will banish him to hell for not doing enough with the success and wealth generated by his decades-long music career, as the country star continues to be rocked by an unresolved civil legal battle over a rape allegation he has repeatedly denied.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 64-year-old singer, one of the best-selling recording artists in history, opened up about his personal doubts during a new interview while legal proceedings involving sexual assault and rape allegations remain active in federal courts in California and Mississippi.
Garth Brooks Fears He's Headed To Hell
Brooks has denied all allegations made by a former hair and makeup artist, who filed a civil lawsuit against him in October 2024 under the pseudonym Jane Roe.
No criminal charges have been filed, and both civil cases remain ongoing.
Speaking about his fortune, estimated at around $400million, Brooks said much of his wealth had been used to support his family, including his parents and three daughters.
He said, "Money is the greatest gift because it allows you to make someone else happy. I can buy land so my girls can ride their horses. I can make sure their mother gets everything she wishes for. My first hit album took care of my mom and dad."
But Brooks stressed financial success had not eliminated his concerns about whether he had made the most of the opportunities he had been given.
"I try to have a few words with the man upstairs before falling asleep," he continued. "Sometimes I worry that I'm going to hell because I never feel I've done enough with the incredible gifts that he's given me.
"But if I do wake up tomorrow, hey, it's another opportunity to love somebody and to dream."
Country Star's Private Struggle
Brooks has three grown-up daughters – Taylor, August, and Allie – with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl, and is currently married to fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood.
A music insider said Brooks' comments reflected a longstanding trait in the singer's personality.
They told us, "Despite everything he has achieved, Garth has always pushed himself harder than most people around him. The feeling that he could have done more is something he has talked about privately for years."
The remarks came as Brooks remains embroiled in a complex legal dispute stemming from allegations made by a former employee. The woman alleges Brooks raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019 and subjected her to sexual harassment.
Brooks has strongly denied the claims and has characterized them as an attempted extortion scheme.
A legal source following the proceedings said: "The litigation remains in a procedural phase, with disputes over jurisdiction, anonymity, and court filings slowing progress. Neither side has secured a final ruling on the underlying claims."
Lawsuit Battle Drags On
Brooks filed a lawsuit in Mississippi shortly before the woman's complaint was filed in California. Court proceedings have since involved disputes over sealed records and whether the accuser should be permitted to continue using a pseudonym.
Throughout the legal battle, Brooks has received public support from his wife, Yearwood, 61, whom he married in 2005.
She recently reflected on the foundations of their nearly two-decade marriage, explaining that spending time together had been essential to its success.
Yearwood said, "When I married Garth, and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped. I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore.
"I was a bonus mom to three children, and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together. That's kind of important. You have to be together. I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner."
The litigation surrounding Brooks consists of two competing lawsuits – one filed by the iconic singer and one filed by his accuser, both of which have faced long delays due to procedural disputes and sealed court records.
Accuser's Claims Remain Unresolved
In October 2024, a former hair and makeup artist, filing under the pseudonym 'Jane Roe,' sued Brooks in California state court.
Her lawsuit alleges Brooks raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in May 2019 during a trip for a Grammy tribute performance.
She also accused him of ongoing sexual harassment, groping, and sending explicit text messages. The case was later transferred to California federal court.
Just before Jane Roe filed her complaint, Brooks filed a pre-emptive, anonymous lawsuit against her in the Mississippi federal court.
He strongly denies all allegations, calling them a "shakedown" and extortion scheme designed to force him into paying millions of dollars to protect his reputation.
Shortly after Jane Roe went public with her lawsuit, Brooks amended his Mississippi filing to publicly name the accuser.
Her legal team harshly criticized the move, calling it a malicious act of spite. Brooks' team countered that her identity was already effectively compromised through media profiles and details in her own filing.
Following the public unmasking and subsequent back-and-forth motions, the federal court sealed the filings in the Mississippi case, keeping most specific evidence and updates hidden from public view.
The California case remains officially on hold while the court determines how to proceed with the Mississippi case.
Brooks' accuser previously filed a motion to have Brooks' Mississippi suit dismissed or moved, but the court ruled that her initial motion was moot, meaning the hitmaker's extortion lawsuit is legally permitted to continue.
The legal battle has reached a standstill over preliminary issues, such as an appeals court denying an expedited request on whether the accuser can legally maintain her anonymity moving forward.
No criminal charges have been filed, and both civil cases remain unresolved.