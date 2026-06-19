EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks Reveals Why He Fears He's Headed for Hell as Country Crooner Continues to Be Rocked by Rape Allegation

Brooks has denied all allegations made by a former hair and makeup artist, who filed a civil lawsuit against him in October 2024 under the pseudonym Jane Roe.

No criminal charges have been filed, and both civil cases remain ongoing.

Speaking about his fortune, estimated at around $400million, Brooks said much of his wealth had been used to support his family, including his parents and three daughters.

He said, "Money is the greatest gift because it allows you to make someone else happy. I can buy land so my girls can ride their horses. I can make sure their mother gets everything she wishes for. My first hit album took care of my mom and dad."

But Brooks stressed financial success had not eliminated his concerns about whether he had made the most of the opportunities he had been given.

"I try to have a few words with the man upstairs before falling asleep," he continued. "Sometimes I worry that I'm going to hell because I never feel I've done enough with the incredible gifts that he's given me.

"But if I do wake up tomorrow, hey, it's another opportunity to love somebody and to dream."