Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Trisha Yearwood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trisha Yearwood Undergoes Massive Weight Transformation to 'Rekindle Romance' With Garth Brooks as Country Singer Battles Sex Assault Allegations in Court

Trisha Yearwood's weight transformation aims to rekindle her romance as husband Garth Brooks has been facing his court battle.
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood's weight transformation aims to rekindle her romance as husband Garth Brooks has been facing his court battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Trisha Yearwood's glam new look is part of her ongoing effort to spice up her marriage to Garth Brooks after bombshell allegations emerged that he sexually assaulted a former employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although the duo has kept a low profile since the claims surfaced in a lawsuit in October 2024, behind the scenes, the stress has taken a toll on their picture-perfect romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal War Drags On

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Garth Brooks has denied a former employee's sexual-assault claims and filed a countersuit, with Trisha Yearwood publicly backing him.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks has denied a former employee's sexual-assault claims and filed a countersuit, with Trisha Yearwood publicly backing him.

Article continues below advertisement

The Friends in Low Places crooner, 63, has denied the woman's claims and filed a preemptive lawsuit seeking a court declaration that her allegations were false. Both actions are ongoing.

Yearwood is unwavering in her support.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the songstress, 61, "knows Garth well enough to know he could never do such a thing."

According to an insider, "Garth won't rest till he's fully exonerated, but the case has dragged on for what's felt like an eternity."

Article continues below advertisement
Red-carpet shots showed Yearwood's slimmer new look as she and Brooks keep a low profile ahead of their December 10 anniversary.
Source: MEGA

Red-carpet shots showed Yearwood's slimmer new look as she and Brooks keep a low profile ahead of their December 10 anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "He and Trisha aren't on the rocks by any means, but they need all the positivity they can get right now.

"That's presumably one big reason she's decided to work on her body, and you only have to look at her right now to see she's knocked it out of the park."

Recent red-carpet photos reveal Yearwood's svelte new figure, which sources said she achieved by eating healthy, working out and eliminating fatty foods and late-night snacking.

The two country stars, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on December 10, are getting back to enjoying romantic date nights, and pals said it's the most relaxed they've seen them since the rape scandal erupted last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Impressed With The New Look

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Will Smith is chasing a ruthless Hollywood comeback with a new Paramount deal after his career collapsed.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith Is Attempting to Make a Ruthless Hollywood Comeback With a New Paramount Deal Years After His Career Collapsed

Prince Harry pressures Eugenie to flee London as Andrew's Epstein scandal drives her toward California.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Pressures Cousin Eugenie to Flee London for California After Her Dad Andrew's Royal Titles Were Stripped Over His Humiliating Epstein Connection

Article continues below advertisement
Brooks is 'thrilled by Yearwood's makeover,' sources said.
Source: MEGA

Brooks is 'thrilled by Yearwood's makeover,' sources said.

The source added: "He's so impressed with her new look and says she's the ultimate beauty both inside and out.

"Garth has always said he's the luckiest guy in the world to have Trisha in his life.

"He'd love her to the moon and back regardless, but her new look is the icing on the cake."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.