EXCLUSIVE: Trisha Yearwood Undergoes Massive Weight Transformation to 'Rekindle Romance' With Garth Brooks as Country Singer Battles Sex Assault Allegations in Court
Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Trisha Yearwood's glam new look is part of her ongoing effort to spice up her marriage to Garth Brooks after bombshell allegations emerged that he sexually assaulted a former employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although the duo has kept a low profile since the claims surfaced in a lawsuit in October 2024, behind the scenes, the stress has taken a toll on their picture-perfect romance.
Legal War Drags On
The Friends in Low Places crooner, 63, has denied the woman's claims and filed a preemptive lawsuit seeking a court declaration that her allegations were false. Both actions are ongoing.
Yearwood is unwavering in her support.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the songstress, 61, "knows Garth well enough to know he could never do such a thing."
According to an insider, "Garth won't rest till he's fully exonerated, but the case has dragged on for what's felt like an eternity."
The source added: "He and Trisha aren't on the rocks by any means, but they need all the positivity they can get right now.
"That's presumably one big reason she's decided to work on her body, and you only have to look at her right now to see she's knocked it out of the park."
Recent red-carpet photos reveal Yearwood's svelte new figure, which sources said she achieved by eating healthy, working out and eliminating fatty foods and late-night snacking.
The two country stars, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on December 10, are getting back to enjoying romantic date nights, and pals said it's the most relaxed they've seen them since the rape scandal erupted last year.
Impressed With The New Look
The source added: "He's so impressed with her new look and says she's the ultimate beauty both inside and out.
"Garth has always said he's the luckiest guy in the world to have Trisha in his life.
"He'd love her to the moon and back regardless, but her new look is the icing on the cake."