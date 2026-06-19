EXCLUSIVE: Battered Momma Won't Abandon Britney — Under-Fire Spears Matriarch Vows to Stick by Car-Crash Daughter Despite Star's 'Killer' Comments
June 19 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET
Britney Spears' long-suffering mom, Lynne [Spears], refuses to give up on her erratic daughter, sources told RadarOnline.com – even after Britney blabbed her most painful secret.
Shockingly, when cops stopped the pop star for DUI, Britney blurted out that her mother once killed someone without facing any consequences.
Lynne Spears Left Heartbroken Again
"It's clear to anyone looking on that Britney is not in a healthy place. It's heartbreaking to watch but of course no one is more devastated than her mother," shared a source.
"Lynne has tried so hard to help, so many times, and every time she thinks she's making progress it all slides away the minute Britney starts self-medicating."
Police footage taken during Britney's March bust shows the Gimme More singer, 44, telling officers about her mother's fatal accident.
When one officer warned Britney that it's "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both," Britney responded: "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike... And nothing happened to her."
Lynne Recounted Tragic Fatal Crash
Lynne described the tragic incident in her 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, explaining she killed a 12-year-old boy in 1975 while rushing her brother to a Kentwood, La., hospital.
"The roads were slick with rain, and as I was rounding the curve, an oncoming car was coming in the left lane," she wrote.
She saw two boys riding their bikes in the road and realized her car wouldn't stop.
"One boy managed to get his bike out of the way, but his friend, a 12-year-old boy whose house was right by the scene of the accident, was hit," she wrote.
Lynne Focused on Saving Britney
Lynne, now 71, wasn't charged in the incident.
"The fact that Britney shared that story about Lynne's accident shows how much bitterness she's still got towards her mom," said a source.
"But Lynne isn't holding a grudge. Of course, she was embarrassed and upset that Britney brought it up, and to the cops no less.
"Now people are shining a light on the most tragic situation she's ever faced, and that hurts. But more than anything she's worried sick about Britney. She'd do anything to save her."