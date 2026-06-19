EXCLUSIVE: Battered Momma Won't Abandon Britney — Under-Fire Spears Matriarch Vows to Stick by Car-Crash Daughter Despite Star's 'Killer' Comments

"It's clear to anyone looking on that Britney is not in a healthy place. It's heartbreaking to watch but of course no one is more devastated than her mother," shared a source.

"Lynne has tried so hard to help, so many times, and every time she thinks she's making progress it all slides away the minute Britney starts self-medicating."

Police footage taken during Britney's March bust shows the Gimme More singer, 44, telling officers about her mother's fatal accident.

When one officer warned Britney that it's "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both," Britney responded: "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike... And nothing happened to her."