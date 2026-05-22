Britney Spears Offered to Make Cops Lasagne and Use her Swimming Pool After Being Pulled Over in Shock DUI Arrest
May 22 2026, Updated 9:08 a.m. ET
Britney Spears bizarrely offered to cook cops lasagne after she was caught with pills and wine glass during her recent DUI arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new video footage of her arrest has been released which shows the exchange between the pop star and police after she was pulled over.
'I Can Make You Food And Lasagne'
The Toxic singer, 44, can be heard pleading with the officers to not arrest her in a new recording and after being repeatedly asked to get out of her car, Spears replied: "I don’t like that."
The officer told her: "I don’t care if you don’t like that, I’m giving you an order to step out of your vehicle."
Another officer suggested that Spears got out of her car and got into the police car and said they would drive around the corner where there were less people driving by.
Clearly upset by the incident, an emotional Spears is heard saying: "No, I don’t want to get in your car Sir.
"You can come to my house and I can make you food and lasagne, whatever you want.
"I have a pool, my babies are coming to my house tonight."
Concern Over Lost Phone
Spears is then seen reluctantly getting out of her car and is taken to the sidewalk to avoid attracting attention for other drivers on the highway.
The clip showed the Womanizer hitmaker with her hands behind her back as she is led away by the two officers.
The pop star was then left concerned over where her phone was.
She is heard asking the cop: "Did you take my phone? Did you take it out of my purse," to which a cop replied: "No, it’s still there."
After officers spoke with the singer and searched her BMW convertible, she was arrested and booked into the local Sheriff’s Office, putting herself in danger of being placed back under conservatorship.
Pills And Wine Glass Found In Car
RadarOnline.com recently told Spears has an "empty wine glass" in the cupholder of her BMW, and a purse filled with "unprescribed pills" when she was pulled over in March and eventually arrested on DUI charges.
A just-released police report detailed a California Highway Patrol officer's interactions and observations with the pop superstar, who has been in and now out of rehab.
The investigation began when an officer detailed that he repeatedly saw a car illegally cross into another lane. At the time, he did not know the driver was 44-year-old Spears.
“(The subject) continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the (police car's) siren to get the driver's attention,” the officer wrote, according to Us Weekly, which first obtained the report.
When the singer finally pulled over, the officer detected a “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” from inside the car.
Spears insisted she only had one champagne mimosa, seven hours earlier, and chided the officer: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."
Spears did confess she had taken multiple prescription drugs that day – 200mg of anticonvulsant and mood stabilizer Lamictal, 40mg of antidepressant Prozac, and 2.5 mg of ADHD medication Adderall.
The officer wrote that he "located a brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled 'Adderall,' which were not prescribed to Spears."
He also "observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat."