Britney Spears Offered to Make Cops Lasagne and Use her Swimming Pool After Being Pulled Over in Shock DUI Arrest

The Toxic singer, 44, can be heard pleading with the officers to not arrest her in a new recording and after being repeatedly asked to get out of her car, Spears replied: "I don’t like that."

The officer told her: "I don’t care if you don’t like that, I’m giving you an order to step out of your vehicle."

Another officer suggested that Spears got out of her car and got into the police car and said they would drive around the corner where there were less people driving by.

Clearly upset by the incident, an emotional Spears is heard saying: "No, I don’t want to get in your car Sir.

"You can come to my house and I can make you food and lasagne, whatever you want.

"I have a pool, my babies are coming to my house tonight."