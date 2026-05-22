EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Most Shameless Cash Grab Yet — 'Greedy' Duchess Slammed for 'Monetizing 8th Wedding Anniversary' With New As Ever Product

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Goop copycat 44-year-old former actress marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry, 41, by posting 24 previously unseen photographs from their 2018 Windsor wedding celebrations on Instagram before unveiling a new product through her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan Markle is being accused of turning her marriage to Prince Harry into a luxury marketing opportunity after launching a $64 anniversary candle tied directly to memories of their royal wedding – prompting fresh criticism the Duchess is increasingly commercializing her royal identity.

"The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter. Celebrating 8 years of our founder and Prince Harry's love story," read the caption accompanying the promotional image posted to the As Ever Instagram page alongside a photograph of the newlyweds riding in a carriage after the ceremony.

The move has reignited debate surrounding the Sussexes' commercial activities following their 2020 departure from official royal duties and agreement not to use their HRH status for profit-driven ventures.

The candle, titled Love at First Light , is being marketed as a fragrance inspired by the couple's wedding day and carries the number 519 – a reference to the May 19 date of the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The product description on the As Ever website states: "This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan's most cherished memories – her wedding day, May 19th."

It continues: "Bright and refreshing, with quietly grounding notes of Moroccan mint, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom, No. 519 fills the room with a soothing, welcoming fragrance that remains our founder's tried and true favorite."

But critics inside royal circles accused Markle of exploiting one of the monarchy's most globally celebrated modern events to boost sales and reinforce her lifestyle brand.

One royal source told us: "There are people who find it deeply uncomfortable that a royal wedding watched by millions around the world is now effectively being repackaged into luxury merchandise. To critics, this feels like Meghan shamelessly monetizing one of the most important moments of her royal life."