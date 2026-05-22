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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Most Shameless Cash Grab Yet — 'Greedy' Duchess Slammed for 'Monetizing 8th Wedding Anniversary' With New As Ever Product

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Meghan Markle is once again facing backlash over her As Ever products.

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May 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is being accused of turning her marriage to Prince Harry into a luxury marketing opportunity after launching a $64 anniversary candle tied directly to memories of their royal wedding – prompting fresh criticism the Duchess is increasingly commercializing her royal identity.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Goop copycat 44-year-old former actress marked her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry, 41, by posting 24 previously unseen photographs from their 2018 Windsor wedding celebrations on Instagram before unveiling a new product through her lifestyle brand As Ever.

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Royal Wedding Date Rebranded as Scent No. 519

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Photo of Love at First Light
Source: asever.com

The duchess launched a luxury anniversary candle through her lifestyle brand.

The candle, titled Love at First Light, is being marketed as a fragrance inspired by the couple's wedding day and carries the number 519 – a reference to the May 19 date of the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The move has reignited debate surrounding the Sussexes' commercial activities following their 2020 departure from official royal duties and agreement not to use their HRH status for profit-driven ventures.

"The feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter. Celebrating 8 years of our founder and Prince Harry's love story," read the caption accompanying the promotional image posted to the As Ever Instagram page alongside a photograph of the newlyweds riding in a carriage after the ceremony.

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Critics Blast Meghan Markle's 'Luxury Merchandise' Wedding Tribute

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle marked her eighth wedding anniversary by posting unseen photographs.

The product description on the As Ever website states: "This signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan's most cherished memories – her wedding day, May 19th."

It continues: "Bright and refreshing, with quietly grounding notes of Moroccan mint, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom, No. 519 fills the room with a soothing, welcoming fragrance that remains our founder's tried and true favorite."

But critics inside royal circles accused Markle of exploiting one of the monarchy's most globally celebrated modern events to boost sales and reinforce her lifestyle brand.

One royal source told us: "There are people who find it deeply uncomfortable that a royal wedding watched by millions around the world is now effectively being repackaged into luxury merchandise. To critics, this feels like Meghan shamelessly monetizing one of the most important moments of her royal life."

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'Greedy' Meghan Markle on Display?

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The brewing controversy revived intense scrutiny of the past Megxit terms.

Another insider added: "The issue for some Palace figures is not the candle itself – it is the growing perception that every personal milestone, family memory, or royal connection eventually becomes part of the Sussex commercial machine. That fuels accusations of greed, whether fair or not."

The controversy also revived scrutiny of the terms agreed during the Sussexes' departure from royal duties, widely referred to as "Megxit," under which the couple agreed not to undertake commercial activities considered contrary to royal values.

Markle has previously faced criticism for linking clothing worn during public appearances to shopping platforms that generate commission revenue.

Among the most controversial examples was the promotion of fashion items connected to her visit to survivors of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle previously linked clothing from public events to shopping platforms.

As Ever, launched as Markle's personal lifestyle and homeware brand, has become central to her post-royal business ambitions.

The company describes itself online as "more than a brand – it's a love language."

The website states: "Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease."

The Duchess has increasingly embraced lifestyle entrepreneurship since stepping back from senior royal duties alongside Harry in 2020.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, while continuing to balance media projects, philanthropy, and commercial ventures under their Archewell umbrella.

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