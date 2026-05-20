EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Uses Online 8th Wedding Anniversary Celebration to Have 'Massive Dig' at Royal Family

The lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel was watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people worldwide and attended by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, and George Clooney.

Yet apart from a brief glimpse of King Charles III walking Markle down the aisle, senior members of the monarchy were almost entirely absent from the images, reigniting debate over the Sussexes' fractured relationship with the institution they left behind in 2020.

One royal source claimed the omissions were impossible to ignore.

The insider told us: "What immediately stood out to people connected to royal circles was how carefully edited and curated the anniversary posts appeared to be. There was a noticeable absence of senior royals in photographs from what was ultimately one of the biggest state occasions the monarchy had staged in years.

"A lot of observers have interpreted that as Meghan deliberately reframing the memory of the wedding around the people she personally feels loyal to now, rather than the institution and family that surrounded the event at the time."