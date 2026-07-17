Inside Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson's Family Business as Utah Taxpayers Face $10Million Legal Bill for Murder Trial
July 17 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's father is juggling the responsibilities of his personal masonry business with the harsh reality of standing by his son, who is accused of brutally gunning down conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report.
And he's having to do so amid growing frustration from Utah County residents over the unexpectedly rising costs of the court proceedings – which have yet to go to a formal trial.
Matthew Robinson Has a Thriving Construction Business
Matthew Robinson has stood by his son's side amid ongoing court hearings, including the recent week-long preliminary hearing, shuttling between his $600,000 home in St. George, Utah, and his nearby masonry shop.
According to the New York Post, which tracked down Matthew's unmarked warehouse, the stone and marble supplier does little advertising, instead running primarily on referrals and word-of-mouth from loyal customers.
Those customers have apparently supported the self-made businessman as he is forced to navigate the nightmare of defending his son amid mounting outrage.
Tyler Robinson's Dad Turned Him Over to Police
As Radar reported, Matthew, a former police officer, told officials he recognized his son from photos released by authorities after the shooting at Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debate on the first stop of his American Comeback tour.
A law enforcement official said to be briefed on the investigation reportedly said Matthew showed the photos to his son and asked, "Tyler, is this you? This looks like you."
The father allegedly told police his son confessed to shooting the right-wing political commentator, and when his dad urged him to surrender, he allegedly fired back: "I would rather kill myself than turn myself in."
After Tyler allegedly expressed a desire to end his life, Matt persuaded his son to speak with a youth pastor who worked with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
The High Price Utah Residents Are Paying to Defend Tyler Robinson
Tyler has yet to enter a plea to the killing, despite the fatal event having happened nearly a year ago. Meanwhile, the ongoing preliminary hearings and constant delays are costing Utah taxpayers big bucks.
At his initial court appearance, a judge ruled that Robinson could not afford his own attorney and appointed a team of high-powered and high-priced defense attorneys from California and Utah to defend him.
Utah County was constitutionally required to foot the bill, putting taxpayers in the odd position of paying for both his prosecution and his defense.
At the time, Utah County spokesperson Richard Piatt told Radar: "The county is anticipating the defense will cost about $750,000 in the next year, and the prosecution $600,000."
He was only off by about $9million.
Accusations of Defense 'Stalling Tactics'
Utah County Commissioners hired high-profile attorney Kathryn Nester to represent Robinson. She is a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience.
According to a contract obtained by Radar, the county is paying Nester, along with her co-counsels Richard Novak and Michael Burt, $295 an hour to defend Robinson. That fee covers not only the hours of the three attorneys but also their staff, travel, expert witnesses, security, and related expenses.
Meanwhile, Nester and her team have been accused of using stalling tactics by continually asking for stays and delays before a trial can begin. That's taking a toll on the city's budget for the lawyers, which is now said to exceed $10million.
"Most people understand that public defense is a constitutional function and a normal part of the justice system," Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran told Radar. "But many are still surprised by the high cost of this case."