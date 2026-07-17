Inside Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson's Family Business as Utah Taxpayers Face $10Million Legal Bill for Murder Trial

As Radar reported, Matthew, a former police officer, told officials he recognized his son from photos released by authorities after the shooting at Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debate on the first stop of his American Comeback tour.

A law enforcement official said to be briefed on the investigation reportedly said Matthew showed the photos to his son and asked, "Tyler, is this you? This looks like you."

The father allegedly told police his son confessed to shooting the right-wing political commentator, and when his dad urged him to surrender, he allegedly fired back: "I would rather kill myself than turn myself in."

After Tyler allegedly expressed a desire to end his life, Matt persuaded his son to speak with a youth pastor who worked with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.