'Can't Hear You From Up Here': Kai Trump Roasts Actor Kevin Hart's Height During Massive Golf Event — As Critics Admit 'That Was a Bit Harsh'
July 17 2026, Updated 4:12 p.m. ET
Kai Trump proved she can roast with the best of them after teasing Kevin Hart about his height during a golf competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The aspiring pro golfer, 19, shared an Instagram video on July 16. In it, she towered over Hart, 47, after they participated in a putting challenge at Fanatics Fest at New York City's Javits Center.
Kai Trump Roasted Kevin Hart About His Height
Hart was on hand at the event to film several live episodes of his Cold As Balls podcast from freezing-cold tubs, but took the time for the session on the artificial greens.
After Kai sealed her win with a perfect shot from 20 feet out, Hart seemed to complain about the loss, as the 5-foot-9 recent high school grad taunted him, "I can't hear you from up here," seemingly referring to his height.
The two shared a high-five as the Jumanji star joked that she waited until the last putt to overtake him.
"She purposely waited for the last one. Does that count for my round?" Hart asked as Kai joked, "You're done, you're going home now."
'Was a Bit Harsh But Funny AF'
Fans in the comments loved Kai's ribbing of Hart, who was the subject of a brutal Netflix roast hosted by fellow comedian Shane Gillis in May.
“'I can’t hear you from up here.' Great job, Kai!" one person wrote with laughing and applause emojis.
Another said the taunt "was a bit harsh, but funny af LOL!"
"Roasting Kevin Hart after the roast is new level," a third user cheered about Kai's remarks.
A fouth person predicted, "Watch Kevin Hart do something with President Trump soon now."
Kai Trump Got Glam for the 2026 EPSYs
Kai was already in New York City after making a glamorous appearance at the 2026 ESPY Awards on July 15 at Lincoln Center.
The University of Miami golf recruit dazzled in a glittering, figure-hugging gold gown with delicate spaghetti straps.
Ahead of the star-studded event, Kai revealed on her YouTube vlog that she made not one but two trips to the salon to get glossy blonde highlights because she had "something really big coming up."
Kai Trump Trolled Over 'Orange' ESPYs Spray Tan
Unfortunately for Kai, she was mocked online for two separate red-carpet moments.
First, she was roasted over her "orange" spray tan, with users on X commenting that "she must go to the same tanning salon as her grandpa!" while a second sneered, "She inherited the Oompa-Loompa skin tone."
Kai also found herself under fire after insisting to a red carpet reporter that she "stays out of politics completely" because it's "just not my thing."
Critics were quick to call out the claim, pointing to her frequent appearances alongside President Trump on social media and at high-profile events. The teen influencer has joined her grandfather at the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 fights and 4th of July celebrations, and was also by his side at a New York Knicks NBA Finals game in June after attending as his guest.
Kai ended up making YouTube vlogs about all three occasions, sharing them with her 1.5 million subscribers.