'Can't Hear You From Up Here': Kai Trump Roasts Actor Kevin Hart's Height During Massive Golf Event — As Critics Admit 'That Was a Bit Harsh'

The aspiring pro golfer, 19, shared an Instagram video on July 16. In it, she towered over Hart, 47, after they participated in a putting challenge at Fanatics Fest at New York City's Javits Center.

Kai Trump proved she can roast with the best of them after teasing Kevin Hart about his height during a golf competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai Trump pointed to her ears and told Kevin Hart, 'I can't hear you from up here.'

Hart was on hand at the event to film several live episodes of his Cold As Balls podcast from freezing-cold tubs, but took the time for the session on the artificial greens.

After Kai sealed her win with a perfect shot from 20 feet out, Hart seemed to complain about the loss, as the 5-foot-9 recent high school grad taunted him, "I can't hear you from up here," seemingly referring to his height.

The two shared a high-five as the Jumanji star joked that she waited until the last putt to overtake him.

"She purposely waited for the last one. Does that count for my round?" Hart asked as Kai joked, "You're done, you're going home now."