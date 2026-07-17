The account appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Drawing on anonymous interviews and accounts of internal White House discussions, the authors examine Trump's second term, describing the MAGA leader as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" – and warning he has been operating on "grievances and instincts."

The book also recounts an occasion when Trump was found decorating the White House with a tube of super glue.

According to the authors, Barron, 20, called his 80-year-old father in a state of panic after learning Kirk had been assassinated in September.

The panicked teen reportedly feared Trump, who survived an assassination attempt in 2024 after being grazed in the ear by a bullet, could once again become a target while addressing large crowds.

Trump tried to reassure him, saying: "Calm down, honey, calm down." The book also said the president appeared plainly unnerved despite his calm words.

One political source went far further, telling us: "The episode captures a deeply personal moment that contrasts with Trump's public image. The concern inside the family was genuine, and the conversation reflected his lingering fears following the attempts on his own life.

"The authors wanted to illustrate how security threats continue to shape decisions around the president. The reaction described in the book underscores how seriously those closest to him viewed the danger after Kirk's killing."