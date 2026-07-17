EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Assassination Fear — Inside Story of How President Was Left 'Quivering' After His Son Delivered News of Charlie Kirk Shooting
July 17 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was left shaken to his core by fears of another assassination attempt after his son, Barron Trump, delivered the news the conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk had been shot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's according to a shocking new book claiming the president struggled to hide his alarm despite trying to reassure his visibly distressed son – whom he is said to have called "honey" during their phone call in the wake of Kirk's killing.
Trump Secret Exposed in Explosive New Book
The account appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Drawing on anonymous interviews and accounts of internal White House discussions, the authors examine Trump's second term, describing the MAGA leader as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" – and warning he has been operating on "grievances and instincts."
The book also recounts an occasion when Trump was found decorating the White House with a tube of super glue.
According to the authors, Barron, 20, called his 80-year-old father in a state of panic after learning Kirk had been assassinated in September.
The panicked teen reportedly feared Trump, who survived an assassination attempt in 2024 after being grazed in the ear by a bullet, could once again become a target while addressing large crowds.
Trump tried to reassure him, saying: "Calm down, honey, calm down." The book also said the president appeared plainly unnerved despite his calm words.
One political source went far further, telling us: "The episode captures a deeply personal moment that contrasts with Trump's public image. The concern inside the family was genuine, and the conversation reflected his lingering fears following the attempts on his own life.
"The authors wanted to illustrate how security threats continue to shape decisions around the president. The reaction described in the book underscores how seriously those closest to him viewed the danger after Kirk's killing."
Inside the Terrifying White House Panic
Haberman and Swan write their book chronicles Trump's relentless efforts to bend the federal government, cultural institutions and the news cycle to his will throughout his second presidency.
They said their reporting is based on extensive interviews conducted on condition of anonymity and that they repeatedly contacted those mentioned, giving them opportunities to respond or provide their own perspective before publication.
The authors argue Trump's second administration has been marked by an appetite for vengeance, fewer institutional restraints, an intense focus on leaving a personal imprint on the White House, and a determination to reshape the presidency in ways unmatched by previous administrations.
A publishing insider said: "Readers will see a portrait of a president balancing enormous political power with intensely private anxieties. The book suggests that moments of vulnerability existed behind closed doors, even as Trump projected confidence in public appearances."
Three Shocking Attempts on Trump's Life
Trump has survived three major, direct assassination attempts between 2024 and 2026.
The incidents occurred during his 2024 presidential campaign and his subsequent second term as president. On July 13, 2024, Trump survived the closest attempt on his life during an outdoor campaign rally.
While Trump was speaking, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle from a nearby building's roof. A bullet grazed Trump's upper right ear, causing him to dive for cover.
Rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed while shielding his family, and two other spectators were critically injured. Secret Service snipers shot and killed Crooks twelve seconds after he opened fire.
The shooting exposed massive communication lapses between local police and the Secret Service, leading to intense Congressional scrutiny and the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.
On September 15, 2024, a second attempt on his life was thwarted before any shots could be fired at Trump.
The former reality TV judge was playing golf in Florida when an alert Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel poking through the perimeter shrubbery.
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, had camped outside the course armed with an SKS-style rifle. He fled the scene in a vehicle but was quickly arrested on a nearby highway.
Routh was indicted on federal charges of attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate and was later found guilty in September 2025.
And on April 25, 2026, a high-stakes assassination plot unfolded inside a Washington, D.C. hotel.
Armed attacker Cole Tomas Allen, 31, charged past a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Allen was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun, and three knives. Gunfire erupted just outside the ballroom floor.
A Secret Service agent was shot but was saved by their bulletproof vest.
Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and cabinet members were rushed to safety while guests hid under tables.
Allen was subdued, arrested, and indicted on federal charges of attempting to assassinate the president.
Prosecutors revealed Allen had sent an email indicating he was targeting administration officials ranked by seniority.
The Secret Service Billion Dollar Overhaul
Following his re-election and inauguration, multiple other high-risk security breaches targeted Trump's properties.
On February 22, Secret Service agents shot and killed 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin after he breached the security perimeter of Trump's Florida resort while armed with a shotgun and gas canister.
March 29 saw a NORAD aircraft intercept a civilian plane which violated the restricted airspace directly above Mar-a-Lago.
And in July, intelligence reports revealed the US Secret Service and intelligence communities tracked active, state-backed Iranian plots targeting Trump.
In response to these repeated threats, the Secret Service massively overhauled its security tactics.
The agency's budget was increased by more than $1billion to add hundreds of new agents.
Protocol changes mandated Trump speak behind ballistic, bulletproof glass during outdoor rallies.
Additionally, unified local-federal command centers were established, the security perimeter for outdoor events was extended to 1,000 yards, and a specialized aerospace drone division was formed to monitor aerial threats.